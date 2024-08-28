Key Takeaways The upcoming mid-cycle Samsung foldable might not be named Z Fold 6 Slim, but potentially marketed as Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

The device is reported to have a larger 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display, complete with an overall thinner footprint than the Z Fold 6.

The device will likely cost more than the Z Fold 6, and it expected to only be available in China and Korea, at least initially.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, information surrounding which began as nothing but leaks, is starting to take shape.

The reported successor to the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be released sometime later this year, with previous leaks hinting at an October launch. We also already know that the device might feature a titanium backplate that should add to its durability and reduce its weight.

However, contrary to popular sources, the device might not be named the Z Fold 6 Slim.

The upcoming device has most often been referred to as a 'Slim' foldable, Fan Edition, and even as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra in instances. Credible leaker Evan Blass, however, is dispelling all confusion surrounding the device's name, suggesting that it will be marketed as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, losing the '6' series tag in the process.

The thought behind the name could stem from the foldables' reported upgrades over the Z Fold 6, but it might fall short of what Samsung has in mind for the eventual Z Fold 7. Essentially a Galaxy Z Fold 6.5, which serves as a perfect segue for the device's 6.5-inch cover screen.

Bigger than the Z Fold 6, yet thinner

Blass's tweet about the reported name was followed by the reported thickness of the device, and its display sizing. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is reported to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display, both bigger than the Z Fold 6's 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch displays, respectively.

Blass also revealed that the device will be 4.9mm thick when unfolded, and 10.6mm thick when folded. This, too, is an upgrade over the Z Fold 6's 5.6mm (unfolded) and 12.1mm (folded) thickness. It's worth noting that Blass' claims are vastly different from former leaks, which suggest that the upcoming device might only be a half-millimeter thinner than the Z Fold 6.

It is currently unclear how much the upcoming device might cost, though considering the use of titanium, the device might exceed the Z Fold 6's cost. It's also worth noting that you might not be able to get your hands on the device, at least initially, as it is reported to only be released in South Korea and China.