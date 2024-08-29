Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could feature a 200MP primary camera, outshining the Z Fold 6.

Previous leaks have revealed the presence of an upgraded front camera on the foldable, while details on the telephoto sensor are unavailable.

Samsung will likely launch this Special Edition foldable in select markets like China and South Korea in September.

For several months now, we've come across reports of a "Slim" version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launching this year in select markets. Over the past month, we've learned that this new foldable won't be much slimmer than the Z Fold 6. Meanwhile, reliable leaker Evan Blass, a.k.a. Evleaks, yesterday revealed that the smartphone could be marketed as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, while also giving us a decent idea about its dimensions. Evleaks has since dropped another piece of info about this upcoming foldable, something that would undoubtedly upset owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While posting a tongue-in-cheek reply to a user, Evleaks hinted on X/Twitter that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could boast a 200MP primary camera with 2x optical zoom. This, as SamMobile speculates, could be the same ISOCELL HP3 sensor from Samsung's early 2024 flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The only mystery right now is the smartphone's telephoto camera, with a previous leak revealing that it will retain the 12MP ultrawide camera on the back and the 10MP front camera on the cover display while including an upgraded 5MP selfie camera for the inner display, as compared to the Z Fold 6's 4MP unit. Details on the Special Edition foldable's telephoto camera are still under wraps, though it shouldn't be long until those details are available in the public domain.

Better than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 'in nearly every category'

Source: @evleaks - X/Twitter

With Blass' revelation now suggesting the inclusion of a 200MP main camera, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could be better equipped in the hardware department than its recently refreshed sibling. This will understandably lead to frustration among Galaxy Z Fold 6 buyers, particularly in the US, a point that Evleaks touched on in a previous tweet/post, deeming the upcoming foldable "a handset superior in nearly every category."

Evleaks' track record has been impeccable, to say the least, but given that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is still not official, we won't jump to conclusions just yet. Speaking of which, Samsung is expected to unveil the new and thinner foldable by September, though the exact date is not yet known.

The foldable is also expected to pack larger screens than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, while its availability could be limited to markets like South Korea and China. So don't get your hopes up on finding the Z Fold Special Edition on retail shelves in the US anytime soon.