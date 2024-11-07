Key Takeaways Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold SE is currently only available in China and Korea, with no plans for global expansion.

The phone features a great screen with a shallower crease, as shown in newly released videos.

Samsung's upcoming foldable phones could feature screens this good or better.

Despite Samsung generating a huge buzz for its products every year, things have been relatively quiet when it comes to the release of the brand's latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold SE. Now, you might find this surprising, but for now, this special edition handset has only been launched in China and Korea. And while it could be the best foldable phone by the company yet, Samsung has no plans to expand availability in the immediate future.

Of course, that means, for the majority of us, we're stuck enjoying the phone through impressions we read online, photos, and videos. Luckily, there are plenty of each to go around, satisfying our curiosity around the device. Known leaker Ice Universe has recently posted videos to X, showing off just how good the screen is, with the Galaxy Z Fold SE featuring a shallower crease, one that nearly even rivals some of the best foldable screens out right now (via Android Authority).

A look at what's to come

Ice Universe also posted a video comparing the screen crease of the Samsung with the Oppo Find N3. Of course, with the screen's off, the crease is pretty evident on both phones, but we have yet to see a phone that really minimizes this to a degree where it's not noticeable. Perhaps a better comparison would have been a Galaxy Z Fold 6 versus the Galaxy Z Fold SE to show just how far Samsung has come.

Regardless, it's good to see Samsung making changes to its foldables, as many have felt the brand has been coasting for some time, leaving other brands to catch up and exceed the Z Fold line with its own devices. Samsung has even publicly acknowledged and apologized for this. With that said, hopefully, this is an indication of what's to come with future Samsung devices.

Although most of us will never see the Z Fold SE, what's important here is that this tech could land in next year's Galaxy Z Fold phone. Of course, we've still got quite some time before we see that, as Samsung's foldables generally make their debut in the summer. But let's hope that Samsung really does step things up an introduce something worth talking about.