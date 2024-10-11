Key Takeaways Samsung is rolling out October 2024 Android updates for its sixth and fifth generation foldables.

The update focuses on bug fixes and security enhancements, not new features.

The update is about 440MB in size, available for both carrier-locked and carrier-free devices in the US.

One of the advantages of owning a Samsung Galaxy flagship is receiving the latest Android updates first. While even Google has yet to release the October 2024 updates for its Pixel smartphones — likely preparing something for October 15 — Samsung has already rolled out the October 2024 security patch for its latest Z Fold and Z Flip foldable smartphones.

This update comes on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which received the update just a few days prior. However, like the software update for the Galaxy S24 series, the October 2024 update for the Z Fold and Z Flip 5 devices does not introduce any new features. Instead, the update focuses on bug fixes and security enhancements, as noted in the patch notes shared by Samsung.

As for the supported devices, Samsung is rolling out the update for both the latest generation Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, as well as the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables. The update is approximately 440MB in size, although this may vary depending on the device. The update appears to be available for both unlocked and carrier-locked devices in the US, according to posts on Reddit.

To download the update on your device, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. If the update doesn't show up right away, don't fret — it's being rolled out in phases. You should receive it on your device within a few days at most.

Samsung has detailed that the October 2024 patch addresses a total of 42 vulnerabilities. Of these, 30 are related to Android OS, while 12 are specific to Galaxy devices. Among the fixes, two are classified as critical. You can visit Samsung's security bulletin page for more detailed information on the patched vulnerabilities.

While Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are still on older Google Play System updates, it's reassuring that the company is addressing security vulnerabilities. These devices are expected to receive their major update next year with the release of One UI 7. Nevertheless, it's important to keep devices updated for security reasons.