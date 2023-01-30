Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 $850 $1800 Save $950 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be an older generation, but it's still a perfectly awesome smartphone. The fact that it's less than half-priced at Amazon right now makes this particular model even more enticing. $850 at Amazon $1080 at Best Buy Starting at $955 with trade-in at Samsung

Back in 2021, when the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was released, it was easily one of the best smartphones on the market, especially thanks to the improvements it delivered on the foldable screen. When we reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 3, we rated it with a 9/10 and found it to be a fabulous phone for power users who want to get the most out of their devices.

Its massive screen makes it a good replacement for a tablet, and you can definitely pull a day's worth of work on it if necessary, especially if most of what you need is a browser, a word editor, and a chat app to connect with coworkers.

While we've seen the newer Galaxy Fold model on sale before, we've never seen it go lower than $1,300. Therefore, we'll have to wait a very long time to even see it close in on the $1,000 mark, and even longer for it to dip into three digits. If you want a foldable phone that's affordable, then the Galaxy Fold 3 is your best bet for a long time. While you're at it, since you're saving $950 on your order, you may also want to get a cool new Galaxy Fold 3 case to go with it. After all, just because you didn't pay full price for it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't protect it.