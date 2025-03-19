Summary Regulatory filings from China's 3C certification reveal listings for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Both upcoming foldables will maintain 25W wired charging speeds.

The last time a Z-series device received a charging spec bump was back in 2022, when the Z Flip 4 saw a jump from 15W to 25W.

Samsung's 2025 foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, are still a few months away. Rumored to be unveiled in Q3 this year, potentially mirroring their predecessors' July launch, we're expecting the flagship foldables to be lukewarm at best.

It's not just us — Samsung itself is reportedly expecting muted demand for the foldables, and that could be the reason why the South Korean tech giant plans to produce 39 percent fewer Z Fold/Z Flip 7 units (when compared to the Z Fold 6/Z Flip 6).

With the foldables' eventual release fast approaching, the rumor train is picking up speed. Over the last few weeks, we've learned that the Z Fold might make do with its predecessor's M13 OLED, albeit with a slightly bigger 8-inch unfolded display. The Z Flip 7, on the other hand, could finally rock an edge-to-edge cover display.

Now, Samsung's foldable leaks are taking a significant step forward, with both the upcoming devices making a stop at a crucial regulatory body — China's 3C (via TheTechOutlook). While the certification listing doesn't reveal much in terms of changes, it does reveal one key spec that isn't changing.

Inside the 3C certification listing

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, identified by model number SM-F7660 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, bearing model number SM-F9660, have both been certified to support a 9V/2.77A charging profile, which equates to 25W.

25W wired, for reference, is the same charging speed offered on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6. The last time a Z-series device received a charging spec bump was back in 2022, when the Z Flip 4 saw a jump from 15W to 25W. While the certification did not shed light on battery capacities, previous leaks have indicated that the Z Fold 7 would sport a 4,400mAh cell (same as the Z Fold 6), while the Z Flip 7 could rock a slightly larger 4300mAh battery.

Source: TheTechOutlook

Elsewhere, as expected, the certification listing also reveals that both devices will ship without a charger, even though the device is listed alongside an official Samsung travel charger (model number EP-TA800).

Interestingly, the foldables could launch with Samsung's first tri-fold in tow, paired with a cheaper Z Flip FE.