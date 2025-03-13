Summary Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 may finally feature a 200MP primary camera, marking a significant upgrade.

The under-display camera could also get a resolution bump.

Samsung's 2025 foldable could pack some big upgrades.

Despite being more expensive than its Ultra flagship phone, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series doesn't pack the best camera setup possible. While the company has been using a 200MP primary shooter on its Ultra flagships for the last three years, the Z Fold lineup has stuck to the same underwhelming 50MP camera setup for the last three generations. Thankfully, things could finally change this year, with the Z Fold 7 possibly getting a 200MP upgrade.

After skimping on making any notable camera upgrades on its flagship book-style foldable since the 2022 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung is seemingly ready to make amends this year. A GalaxyClub report claims the upcoming Z Fold 7 will sport a 200MP primary shooter. This would make it Samsung's first foldable to launch internationally with such a high-resolution primary camera. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition with a 200MP primary camera last year, but it is only available in South Korea and China.

That's not the only notable camera upgrade Samsung is planning for its foldable this year, though. Reportedly, the 4MP under-display housed in the inner folding screen will also get a resolution bump. However, the report is light on the exact improvements and whether you could capture pictures at resolutions higher than 4MP.

The other cameras, including the 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP selfie shooter on the cover display, will supposedly remain unchanged. However, Samsung should leverage the more powerful ISP of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is rumored to be the star of the Z Fold 7's internals, to enhance imaging performance further.

Samsung could finally give its flagship foldable a big refresh this year