Summary Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 won't have full Qi2 support; only Qi 2.1.0 with 'Qi2 Ready' moniker.

This means one must use a Qi2 Ready case to enjoy magnetic wireless charging.

Wireless charging speeds should also remain unchanged at 15W.

Despite launching a year after the Qi2 standard was finalized, the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup only shipped with a 'Qi2 ready' designation. This essentially meant the phone lacked built-in magnets for alignment with Qi2 chargers. But you could use a case with magnets to add magnetic wireless charging functionality to the phone. If you thought Samsung would make amends with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 and add full Qi2 support with MPP (Magnetic Power Profile), prepare for disappointment.