Summary Leaked rumors show off the changes Samsung is making to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, pulling inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 won't be the slimmest foldable, but at 9.5mm thick, it's a big improvement over the previous model.

Expected specs include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 200MP sensor, with a disappointingly-small 4,400mAh battery.

It's been a disappointing few months for US-based foldable fans. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 got completely outshined by Samsung's own region-limited Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, a thinner, lighter device that delivered on a much-needed redesign. Then, just a couple of weeks ago, we learned OnePlus wouldn't be bringing Oppo's ultra-thin Find N5 to the US, a decision Oppo echoed over the weekend within Europe. Finally, though, foldable fans are in luck, as this morning delivered our first real glimpse at the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

These CAD renders come courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Hardware, painting a very promising photo for what's to come this summer. On its face, none of these renders look particularly out of place with the Fold lineage thus far. A relatively tall outer display with a boxy design and a vertical triple-lens array? That sure sounds like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, doesn't it? It's not until you pair these images with some leaked specs that these images really start to look appealing, though.

Samsung's finally making some pretty big changes

But this still won't be the slimmest foldable money can buy

First off, this device seems to have a lot more in common with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. With an 8.2-inch main panel and a 6.5-inch external screen, this phone sounds significantly larger than its 7.6-inch predecessor. And as Android Hardware observed, its leaked unfolded dimensions — 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm — point towards a significantly wider and thinner handset than that's come before. Whether that's enough of a difference to make the outer screen feel more comfortable to type on remains to be seen.

Oh, but let's not skip over that 4.5mm number. That's a pretty impressively slim foldable, just shy of the Find N5's nigh-unbeatable 4.2mm. When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be around 9mm in total (and 9.5mm when adjusting for the camera bump). That's a huge improvement over the 12.1mm chassis seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 last year, one that felt pretty dated compared to the (identical, but generation-old) OnePlus Open and the 10.5mm Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It obviously won't hit the sub-9mm number of Oppo's device when folded, but it's much closer than previous Samsung foldables.