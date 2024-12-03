Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 displays could get a significant size increase in 2025.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could pack the same big displays as seen on the Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

The Flip 7's cover display might get a bump to 4-inches.

For the last few years, Samsung has stuck to the same display size on its foldable lineup. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 got a wider cover display, but the change was not significant enough to make any notable difference. This is despite OnePlus, Google, and others launching foldables with bigger displays. Samsung will seemingly catch up to its competition and give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 displays a much-needed bump in size.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and a trusted source for leaks, suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will get bigger screens in 2025. He says the Fold 6 SE "will basically become the Fold 7." Interestingly, the analyst himself previously claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE will not become the Fold 7.

Samsung's special edition foldable is only available in South Korea and China. While it packs the same internals as the Fold 6, the device houses a bigger 8-inch 20:18 folding screen and a 6.5-inch cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. For the outer screen, the switch to a wider 21:9 aspect ratio would be a more welcome change than the size bump.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 6.3-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch folding screen. Samsung has been using a 7.6-inch panel on its flagship foldable since at least 2020.

All other foldable phones in the US pack bigger displays. Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 6.3-inch cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex panel, while the OnePlus Open has a 6.3-inch cover display and a 7.82-inch folding screen.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 display size could finally rival the Motorola Razr+

Young claims the Flip 7's cover display will increase to around 4 inches, up from the Flip 6's 3.5-inch panel and the same size as the Motorola Razr+ (2024). The inner folding screen will also be bumped to around 6.85 inches, a decent increase from the Flip 6's 6.7-inch display.

While not mentioned, the bigger displays on the Fold 7 and Flip 7 should also be brighter and more power-efficient. Hopefully, the bigger screens will provide Samsung with more internal room to pack a bigger battery for a longer runtime.