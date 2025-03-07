Summary One UI 7 beta is now live for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

You can enroll in the One UI 7 beta program via the Samsung Members app.

The firmware weighs over 5GB and packs plenty of new features.

Earlier this week, Samsung revealed plans to extend the One UI 7 beta program to more of its older flagship devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 were to be the first in line to get the Android 15 beta builds, with the Galaxy S23, Tab S10, and A55 jumping on the bandwagon a few days later. Sticking to its word, Samsung has opened the One UI 7 beta program for its 2024 flagship foldables..

So far, we have seen reports of the beta program going live in the US for unlocked Z Fold 6 units, but it should soon go live in more regions. The Fold 6's ZYBJ firmware includes the March 2025 security patch alongside all the enhancements of One UI 7 and Android 15. It weighs a hefty 5GB, so ensure your phone is connected to a speedy Wi-Fi network before starting the download.

The Flip 6's ZYBJ firmware is currently live in Korea and weighs 4.8GB.

If you are in the US, the UK, Korea, or India, you can tap the banner in the Samsung Members app to join the One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. The beta program has limited spots, so enroll before they fill up. After that, the One UI 7 beta firmware should show up for download on your unit within a few minutes.

If you have a carrier-locked Fold 6 or Flip 6 in the US, it may not be eligible for the beta program.

Installing One UI 7 beta won't touch your data