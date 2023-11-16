Samsung played a key role in making foldable smartphones go mainstream. Since the original Samsung Galaxy Fold's debut, the company has been improving its foldable lineup. However, the company's pace of innovation has slowed down in recent years, allowing Chinese smartphone manufacturers to catch up and surpass its offering. With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung needs to make big changes to ensure its foldables continue to dominate the sales chart. Otherwise, it risks falling behind the competition.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is several months from launch, some leaks and rumors indicate it will pack substantial upgrades over the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Below is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design and specs

Samsung hasn't radically changed the design of its flagship foldable since its inception. There have been improvements and tweaks, but the device's look has remained unchanged over the last few years. This could change with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung is purportedly introducing a new form factor with its 2024 foldable.

Leaker Tech_Reve has claimed Samsung will change the outer display's aspect ratio, making it more roomy and less cramped. This should impact usability and make the cover screen more practical for daily use. Samsung confirmed to Tech Radar that it considered different prototypes for the Z Fold 5 but chose the current form factor because it offered the best "usability and grip and portability."

The outer screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is too narrow to type comfortably or run your favorite Android apps. Samsung's offering is the only outlier. Foldables from other companies, like the Google Pixel Fold, pack a wider cover screen.

Apart from a change in the aspect ratio, expect Samsung to use brighter and more efficient display panels on its next foldables. With the OnePlus Open's display featuring a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, Samsung will try to reach or surpass that number with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While there haven't been any leaks, Samsung should use the same improved hinge that debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The three-part hinge allowed the Korean giant to eliminate the gap between the foldable display on the Z Fold 5 and made the phone slimmer than its predecessor.

Rumors suggest that Samsung will use a titanium frame on the Galaxy S24 Ultra to reduce weight. It's unclear if the company plans to use a similar titanium chassis on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung has always equipped the Fold lineup with the best hardware. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should be no different and share most of the same internals as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung's next flagship foldable should use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, superfast UFS 4.0 storage, and a big battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Software

Samsung's software played a key role in its foldable phones being ahead of the competition. The company added several innovative multitasking features to One UI, which boost your productivity by taking advantage of the bigger folding screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should be no different. It will presumably launch with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and pack several foldable-specific features and optimizations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Cameras

If the rumors are anything to go by, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 won't get a major camera upgrade. Instead, it may use the same 50MP GN3 sensor as the Z Fold 5. A 12MP ultrawide and a 3x telephoto shooter may accompany the primary camera. You'll have to look elsewhere if you want a phone with amazing zoom capabilities or the best primary camera.

For now, there's no word on whether the front camera and the under-display camera will see any improvements.

You should expect image quality improvements due to a faster ISP and processing improvements. And while the Z Fold 6's camera might not be the best, it should deliver impressive imaging performance.

Left to right: Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung has been bringing forward its foldable lineup's launch by a few weeks every year. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launched in late July instead of August. The Korean giant could stick to the same timeframe or move it up a couple of weeks and unveil the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in mid-July. These foldables could go on sale by the end of the month. Given that the Galaxy S24 is rumored to launch as early as mid-January next year, an early launch for Samsung's 2024 foldable lineup is plausible.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6's pricing is unlikely to change over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The latter launched for $1,800 before taking into account trade-in offers or discounts. Samsung is likely targeting a similar price point for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. With competition in the foldable space heating up, the company can't afford to hike its flagship's foldable price in 2024 unless it offers something radically different.

Samsung's 2024 foldable could pack some big upgrades

Samsung has faced stiff competition from Apple in the premium segment. While its foldable lineup allows it to attract a premium range of customers, other smartphone makers are giving Samsung tough competition in this area. You can find a lighter, longer-lasting, and better folding phone than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from OnePlus, Honor, Oppo, and others.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be an important phone for Samsung. It could help the company solidify its lead from an innovation viewpoint in the foldable segment.