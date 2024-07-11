Summary Samsung improved the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 resistance by transitioning to an IP48 rating from IPX8.

New foldables can withstand solid foreign objects, but not dust or sand. Be cautious when taking your phones to the beach.

You need to keep these devices away from pools and beaches to prevent any potential damage.

Samsung's name always comes next to some of the best Android foldable phones on the market. Yesterday, the company pulled back the curtain on its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, raising the bar again in the foldable phones segment. Besides conventional software and hardware upgrades that every new generation of devices receives, Samsung's transition from the IPX8 to an IP48 rating for its latest foldable phones was a remarkable move that went relatively unnoticed.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5's IPX8 rating allowed them to survive submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. While the phone's IP48 rating also means it can withstand being submerged in water, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) provides us with even more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6's resistance (via Android Authority).

Samsung's new foldables are vulnerable to dust and sand

As IEC notes, the "4" in the IP48 rating means the device is resistant against solid foreign objects greater than 1mm, like slender screw and wires. In other words, Samsung's latest foldables are more resistant than their predecessors when dealing with solid particles. However, when it comes to dust resistance, you should think twice.

In simple terms, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are not dust-resistant, and you should be very cautious when bringing these phones to beaches where sand, dust, and other solid particles can penetrate the device. In fact, even Samsung's website clearly states that the latest foldables aren't dust or sand-resistant.

Related How to clean your phone and screen Bringing life back to your device through cleaning

While having IPX8 or IP48 ratings could improve the device's resistance against being submerged in water or against solid foreign objects, we strongly recommend you keep your devices away from pools, beaches, and every rough condition that might damage the device. Putting the device in such conditions might not instantly damage the device, but it certainly lessens its lifespan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung's latest foldable takes some cues from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a boxier design and an all-matte finish. It features a slightly wider cover display for a more comfortable typing experience, as well as new Galaxy AI features and an upgraded ultra-wide camera. $1900 at Samsung $1900 at Amazon $1900 at Best Buy