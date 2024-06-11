Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will debut next month, and a leak has revealed some exciting new colors.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow, while the Z Flip 6 will reportedly launch in Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Yellow colors.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could get online-exclusive colors like White and Crafted Black, whereas the Z Flip 6 could also get a Peach version.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 will debut next month. Although the manufacturer hasn't set a date yet, rumors indicate that July 10 will be the big day. We've already learned a fair bit about the two devices, thanks largely to an exhaustive series of leaks. We can now add another to the list, with a fresh new leak spilling the beans on the launch-day colors of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Among the most prominent sources of smartphone leaks, Evan Blass, a.k.a. Evleaks, has revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be sold in three common colors: Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow. Additionally, the foldable will reportedly be available in online-exclusive colors like White and Crafted Black.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, will reportedly be available in Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Yellow, along with the online-only White and Crafted Black colors, plus a new Peach colorway. There are no images accompanying this particular leak, so we're taking it with a grain of salt for now. However, the source's track record of smartphone leaks is impeccable, and we don't have to wait long to know if this revelation holds up.

Could there be another online-exclusive color for the Galaxy Z Flip 6?

Samsung introduced four online-exclusive colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 last year, so it's possible that Evleaks is missing one color from the list. Of course, there's also the possibility that Samsung will only bring the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in three special colors this year. We should have more info on this front as we inch closer to the July Unpacked event.

Samsung traditionally offers a few colorways exclusively through its online storefront. For the Galaxy Z Flip 5, these colors are Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow, in addition to the commonly available Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also available in Blue and Gray colors from Samsung.com, whereas colors like Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black are available from other retailers.

In addition to the two flagship foldables, Samsung will also introduce the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the Galaxy Buds 3 during the Unpacked event next month. The company will also divulge pricing and availability details of the much-awaited Galaxy Ring. Meanwhile, Samsung will make another hardware announcement prior to Unpacked, with the Galaxy Watch FE expected to be launched later this month.