Quick answer: Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 includes ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the most expensive Android phones you can buy in the US currently, and it doesn't miss out on much. The Z Fold series has offered ultra-wideband (UWB) support for several years now, so it won't come as a surprise that UWB is included on the Z Fold 6 as well.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have UWB?

Samsung's journey with UWB integration began back in 2020 with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Since 2020, all Galaxy Z Fold devices, starting with the Z Fold 2, have included UWB support right out of the box, and the Z Fold 6 is no exception.

The reach of UWB technology is also expanding beyond phones. It's gradually making its way into connected devices and earbuds, with some of the latest TWS earbuds from Samsung and Google already incorporating UWB. This facilitates easier pairing with phones and enables precise tracking of these accessories.

Samsung has also leveraged UWB in its SmartTag+ and SmartTag 2 trackers. These trackers offer significantly better range and accuracy compared to the standard SmartTag, which relies solely on Bluetooth.

What is Ultra-wideband?

Source: Samsung

Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a wireless technology that's like Bluetooth on steroids. It's designed for superfast data transfer over short distances, but its real magic lies in its ability to pinpoint locations with incredible accuracy, down to mere centimeters.

Think of it as a high-tech radar system for your devices. It works by sending out extremely short radio pulses and measuring how long it takes for them to bounce back. This allows for incredibly precise distance and location tracking, opening up a world of possibilities, from seamless digital key functionality to enhanced Nearby/Quick Share capabilities.

UWB is still an emerging technology, primarily found in high-end flagship phones from brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung. But thanks to its impressive capabilities, it's quickly gaining traction. The automotive industry is embracing UWB for keyless car entry, with manufacturers like BMW, Audi, Ford, and others integrating it into their latest models. UWB is also making waves in manufacturing and logistics for precise item tracking, and even the NFL employs UWB to track player positions for real-time stats.

How to use UWB on Galaxy Z Fold 6?

Activating UWB on your Samsung phone is quite straightforward. You can do so by heading into Connections under the settings menu or searching for "Ultra" within settings. Simply turn on the UWB toggle to activate it on your device.

Your Z Fold 6 then transforms into a digital car key, seamlessly unlocking UWB-compatible cars as they're approached without fumbling with keys. Additionally, Samsung's SmartTag+ and SmartTag 2, UWB-enabled trackers, can be attached to belongings, allowing your Z Fold 6 to locate them precisely if they go missing.

While not all of these features might seem enticing to you right away, the use cases for UWB are only bound to grow from here. So, it's great that Samsung offers this convenient feature in its flagship foldable.