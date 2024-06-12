Summary A new leak has revealed the storage variants and a potential $100 price increase for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This means the foldable will start from $1900 when it is launched next month, though launch-day discounts and other promotions could bring the costs down for early adopters.

Samsung will sell the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow colorways. The phone is also expected to be lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is just under a month away, provided the rumors of a July 10 launch date are accurate. Leaks related to the foldable have expectedly intensified in the past several weeks. A recent leak gave us some insight into the launch-day colors of the book-style foldable, while an earlier report told us about an interesting new software inclusion. A fresh report now sheds light on the storage variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, along with its supposed US price tag.

Related Best foldable phones in 2024 Whether you want a clamshell phone or a folding tablet, there's something here for you

An exclusive report by Smartprix and Onleaks has revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in the same three storage configurations as the predecessor, with users having to choose between 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions. While the leak didn't reveal the RAM capacity on these models, previous reports have suggested that Samsung will continue to offer 12GB of RAM.

All models will cost $100 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Close

Unofficial renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6

As for the all-important question of pricing, there's some not-so-good news. As per Smartprix's report, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will start from $1900 (up from $1,800), while the 512GB and 1TB models will cost $2020 and $2260, respectively. It will be interesting to see how Samsung will justify this premium of $100 over its predecessors. Samsung will likely offer trade-in discounts and run other promotions to bring that price down, but the price increase will be one of the most talked about aspects, assuming this report is accurate.

Smartprix also notes that the upcoming foldable will weigh 239 grams, around 14 grams lighter than the Z Fold 5, which is certainly good news. We already learned about the Galaxy Z Fold 6's color options thanks to Evleaks this week, and this particular collaborative report confirms that the foldable will be available in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow.

With less than a month left for the mid-year Unpacked event, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leaks to intensify in the days and weeks ahead. We already have an excellent idea about the Z Fold 6's design, with Samsung reportedly adopting square edges, something we saw with the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year.