Summary Leaker Ice Universe has hinted at an interesting rear camera design for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, though the image's authenticity is currently under debate.

If true, this would mark a significant design change for the foldable from past Galaxy Z Fold models.

The Samsung Unpacked event is expected to take place on July 10, 2024, in Paris, France, lining up with this year's Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in less than two months. We've recently learned that the Z Fold 6 will use a slightly thicker version of the Ultra Thin Glass for added durability, while the company may also have figured out a way to minimize creases on the foldable's screen. Now, a renowned leaker is providing a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera design, and it's pretty interesting.

Ice Universe, who has been involved with several Samsung-related leaks in the past, shared an image on X detailing one of the rear cameras of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It's immediately apparent that this is unlike any rear camera housing we've seen on a Galaxy Z Fold model before, indicating that Samsung may finally introduce a fresh design for the foldable's rear camera this year.

Despite Ice Universe's relatively decent track record with device leaks, the shared image has a Galaxy AI watermark on the bottom left, suggesting that it could be edited. So we suggest taking this leak with a pinch of salt until there's more evidence to confirm the redesigned rear camera housing on the Z Fold 6.

What else can we expect from Galaxy Unpacked in July?

Yesterday, another prominent source of smartphone leaks, Evan Blass a.k.a. Evleaks, revealed a list of Samsung devices expected to launch in the "near future." In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6, a total of three Galaxy Watch 7 models are supposedly in the works, including the vanilla Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, and the Galaxy Watch FE.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra was rumored to debut this year, but it now seems like that may not happen. There were leaks pertaining to a low-cost Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant, which also appears to have been ditched as of now. But if rumors about the three new smartwatch models hold up, this summer's Unpacked event could be busier than ever.

Speaking of which, the mid-year Unpacked event could take place in Paris, France on July 10. However, Samsung has yet to officially reveal the event's date. A launch in Paris makes sense, though, given that the city will host the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. Samsung has a longstanding partnership with the Olympic Games, and the company has previously launched special edition smartphones to commemorate the event. We expect to see something similar this year as well.