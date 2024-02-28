Summary Samsung may release both a mainline and Ultra version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, challenging previous assumptions after rumors emerged at MWC Barcelona 2024.

The Ultra variation could bring cutting-edge enhancements to the older hinges and thicker frame of the Galaxy Z Fold series.

As budget foldables gain traction, Samsung's potential Ultra version may come with a hefty price tag, pushing the boundaries of wallet weights.

Mobile World Congress is a massive annual communications industry event where a lot of info gets revealed, both intentionally and unintentionally, by companies. Rumors run rampant, and with MWC Barcelona 2024 wrapping up, many in the industry are starting to head back to their normal daily lives. Samsung showed off its upcoming Galaxy Ring wearable, but there was no sign of its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices, which are about to enter their sixth generation with the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. We previously thought that a more affordable, budget version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, was on the way, but according to the latest murmurs, that could very well be the opposite.

According to what German publication WinFuture has learned from discussions at MWC, Samsung may indeed be working on a two-device strategy for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, in addition to its mainline device, WinFuture's sources say that Samsung is planning to release an Ultra variation of the Z Fold. This goes directly against what us, as well as WinFuture and other outlets, originally believed.

There were three codenames — Q6, B6, and Q6A — that WinFuture originally reported on as Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 were codenamed Q5 and B5, respectively, so we can take that and assume that Q6 and B6 are the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. The Q6A points towards an alternative Galaxy Z Fold 6 device, and while we originally thought that the “A” in the codename pointed towards Samsung’s A-series of budget-friendly smartphones, this new report shines light on that potentially not being true.

An Ultra variation of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could mean a number of cutting-edge, modern-age enhancements and alterations being made to the admittedly older hinges and thicker frame. New budget foldables are popping up around the world, such as the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which doesn’t have an easily visible crease (even though it’s thicker than Samsung foldables), but it is providing options under $1,000 to people who want to get into the foldable smartphone landscape. Samsung’s foldables are already very expensive. If it is indeed developing an Ultra version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we can’t even begin to guess how heavy our wallets will have to be to get in on it.