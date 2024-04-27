Summary A new leak suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is indeed real, aligning with previous reports of a smartphone codenamed Q6A.

The leaked model number SM-F958N suggests this variant could be exclusive to Samsung's home region of South Korea.

Meanwhile, Samsung will also launch the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 (SM-F956x) and the Z Flip 6 in new colorways this summer.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to debut this summer. Rumors over the past several weeks have indicated that this year's Z Fold model could carry a handful of upgrades, including a titanium chassis similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. At the same time, we have also encountered reports saying Samsung will unveil a more premium version of the Z Fold 6 with the codename Q6A, potentially bearing the Ultra suffix. A new leak now reaffirms this notion.

News site Android Headlines cites a model number that reportedly appeared on their database — SM-F958N. That doesn't say much on its own, but given how Samsung usually names its products, this could be the strongest indicator yet that an Ultra variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is in the works.

As the publication goes on to explain, Samsung's Ultra flagships, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra, are marketed under the model numbers SM-S928x and SM-S918x, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are sold under SM-F946x and SM-F936x worldwide. Long story short, if the model number revealed by Android Headlines is indeed real, then all signs point to Samsung unveiling a second and more powerful Galaxy Z Fold 6 model this summer.

Given that the N in SM-F958N refers to the South Korean markets, the source speculates that this premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant could be exclusively available in the region. But it's too early to tell at this point, given that we're still just over two months away from the rumored mid-year Samsung Unpacked event. So we suggest taking this revelation with a grain of salt, at least until we have conclusive proof of the Ultra model's existence.

What we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 so far

While there's still some confusion about Samsung's plans for the second Z Fold 6 model of the year, there's less mystery about the standard version (SM-F956x). A detailed leak earlier this week told us that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in some exciting new shades, such as Light Pink, Crafted Black, and Navy.

We don't expect too many surprises as far as performance is concerned, with the foldable likely sticking to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, which was last used on the Galaxy S24 series. The long list of Galaxy AI features should also be bundled with the upcoming book-style foldable. Unfortunately, fans expecting faster charging with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be disappointed, as Samsung is expected to offer the same 25W fast charging standard as the predecessor.