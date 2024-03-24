Summary Samsung may use a Grade 2 titanium frame for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Rumors have also mentioned the likelihood of a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 debuting this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to break cover in early July, with leaked renders giving us a good idea about their overall design.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series packs a bundle of upgrades, such as Galaxy AI, with a key marketing highlight being the use of a Grade 2 titanium frame in the Ultra model's construction. It's now being rumored that the same treatment could be offered to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will likely break cover in early July.

Leaker Revegnus (@Tech_Reve on X/Twitter), who has a history of accurately predicting device-related info ahead of time, said that the South Korean smartphone maker will release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in a familiar titanium avatar. The source also points to an October 2023 tweet in which they first revealed the likelihood of Samsung adopting a titanium frame for the upcoming book-style foldable.

What's unclear right now is whether Samsung will use the same Grade 2 titanium frame as we saw on the Galaxy S24 Ultra or use a higher-grade version, though our bet is on the former. In our review of the titanium-clad Galaxy S24 Ultra, we couldn't find any discernible weight difference compared to 2023's Galaxy S23 Ultra, which features an aluminum-based frame.

Despite the source's decent history with Samsung-related leaks, we suggest taking this revelation with a grain of salt, given that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 are still over three months away from going official.

We already know a fair bit about the Galaxy Z Fold 6

If rumors that have surfaced so far are accurate, Samsung could pull back its mid-year Unpacked event to early July, a change from last year when the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was unveiled towards the end of July, the 26th to be precise. An earlier unveiling wouldn't surprise anyone, given that Samsung did the same with the Galaxy S24 in January.

Despite all the excitement about what the next-gen flagship foldable will bring to the table, we've also come across reports of Samsung working on a more affordable book-style foldable, possibly starting from $800. Meanwhile, a South Korean publication stated in January that this "cheaper" Galaxy Z Fold model is aimed at improving Samsung's market share in the highly competitive Chinese smartphone industry.

We were also treated to some high-quality unofficial renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 last month (pictured above), revealing a box-type frame akin to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Then there was a rumor about Samsung leveraging a 200MP primary camera on the Z Fold 6, but it was later rejected by a follow-up report.