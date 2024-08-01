Samsung's summer lineup of foldables holds high promise. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a powerful foldable phone, much like its predecessor. Even though Samsung has not committed to many hardware upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it still has good software. However, if you're unfamiliar with Samsung's custom One UI skin, you might find navigating difficult. You can do a lot to make your phone feel more robust and smooth by learning neat tricks or changing some settings. Here are all the secrets to unlocking your Galaxy Z Fold 6's true potential.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 standing up on an orange counter with the home screen shown.
Customize the side button with your favorite app

Like every other Galaxy device, you can customize the side button. You can change what happens after double or long pressing the side button. This includes selecting a default app that opens by double pressing the side key or setting up the long press to power down your device (this is especially useful if the current setup is uncomfortable for your fingers). To learn how to change it, keep reading below.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap Advanced features.
  3. Select Side button.
  4. Tap Open app and select the app to customize your double press.
  5. Tap Power off menu to customize your press and hold (long press).
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Side button in Advanced features
    Side button customization page with double press and press and hold (long press) options

Maximize your accessibility with gesture shortcuts

Gestures improve ease of access on a sizeable foldable screen. You can use gestures to double tap to turn on the screen or palm swipe to take a screenshot. Read the steps below to learn how to turn on gesture shortcuts on your Galaxy Z Fold 6.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap Advanced features.
  3. Select Motions and gestures.
  4. Toggle on your preferred gesture options.
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Motions and gestures in Advanced features
    A list of toggable options in Motions and gestures on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the Gemini app running on its outer screen.
Manage your multi-windows like a pro

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has potent performance with its 12GB of RAM. The phone's large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display gives plenty of real estate to open apps on the same screen. To customize your multi-window (split-screen) page, do the following:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap Advanced features.
  3. Tap Multi window.
  4. Toggle on Swipe for split screen, Swipe for pop-up view, Show multi window menu with 1 window, and Full screen in Split screen view.
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Multi window in Advanced features
    Four toggable Multi Window options on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

To change your multi-window:

  1. Navigate to the main screen.
  2. Create a multi-window. Swipe up on an app in your taskbar or drag and drop an app from your app drawer onto your screen.
  3. Tap the button in the center to switch the sides and orientation of your multi-window. Drag the edges of the app's window to resize it.
    Two red rectangle outlines highlighting the multi window buttons on a samsung galaxy z fold 6 display

You can run up to three apps on your split-screen view.

Change your navigation bar and taskbar settings

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 excels at multitasking. You can seamlessly open other apps while using the main display. However, you can make this easier by changing some options. The first option is to activate gesture controls with your navigation bar. Activating gesture navigation maximizes the screen size of your display. This gives you the freedom to swipe across the screen to switch between windows and apps. To change your navigation bar, do the following:

  1. Tap Settings.
  2. Choose Display.
  3. Tap Navigation bar.
  4. Select Swipe gestures.
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Navigation bar in Display settings on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Swipe gestures radio button in Navigation bar settings on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Enable/disable show recent apps in your taskbar

Your taskbar updates itself with the most recent apps you've used. You can change this setting to add more recent apps or turn this off completely (to prevent your taskbar from expanding). To do this, follow these steps:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap Display.
  3. Select Taskbar.
  4. Toggle on (or off) Show recent apps.
  5. Tap Show recent apps to change the number of recent apps that show (you can have up to four).
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Show recent apps toggle in taskbar settings
    Show recent apps page with three options and the toggle at the top on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Change the default app in Flex mode

To make it even easier, select a multi-window supported app as the default in Flex mode (when the Galaxy Z Fold is folded). Here's how:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap Advanced features.
  3. Select Flex mode panel.
  4. Tap Auto show panel when folded.
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Auto show panel when folded option in Flex mode panel settings
    A list of selectable apps for flex mode for panel auto show panel when folded settings
  5. Select an app.

Personalize your Samsung foldable with new wallpapers

Wallpapers are always fun. They can reflect the selected mood or be a place to add some memorable Gallery photos. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 lets you have two wallpapers on your phone: one on the cover display and the other on the main foldable display. You can also use AI to generate wallpaper that matches your preferred themes and style. To get started, do the following:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Select Wallpapers and style.
  3. Tap Change Wallpaper.
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Wallpaper and style in Samsung settings
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Change wallpapers option in Wallpaper and style page
  4. Repeat these steps with your main display.

You can change the color palette of your buttons and toggles by selecting Color palette in Wallpapers and style.

Customize your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's lock screen

Customizing your display doesn't stop here. Most Samsung users (running Android 13 and later) can download the Good Lock app from the Galaxy Store. You can use Good Lock to install the LockStar module, which brings more custom options for your lock screen (stickers and clock designs).

good lock icon on peach and teal background
Boost your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's video-watching experience

The Galaxy Z Fold 6's gorgeous 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display makes video apps worthwhile to use. It's a comfortable size to watch movies, TV shows, and even Netflix. Though the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a formidable display for watching content, you can amp that up by changing your video brightness and sound settings to pair with some fantastic speakers. To get started, keep reading below:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Select Advanced features.
  3. Tap Video brightness.
  4. Select Bright.
  5. Customize the list of apps that use this setting on the Video brightness page.
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Bright option in Video brightness settings
    Selected bright option showing a list of supported apps with toggles in Video brightness settings

To turn on Dolby Atmos, perform the following:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap Sounds and vibrations.
  3. Select Sound quality and effects.
  4. Toggle on Dolby Atmos.
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Sound quality and effects in Sounds and vibrations settings
    Red rectangle outline highlighting Dolby Atmos toggle in Sound quality and effects

Keep your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in top condition

Even though Samsung's foldable has many features, purchasing your phone from a carrier can come with unwanted bloatware. We recommend spring cleaning some apps to ensure your premium foldable remains in great shape. Otherwise, enjoy the best features your Galaxy foldable has to offer.