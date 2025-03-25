Summary Samsung has pushed the third Android 15 beta firmware for Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 with bug fixes and new features.

The update includes the ability to trigger Gemini by pressing a side button and the S25's Audio Eraser feature.

This may be the final beta before public release, but Samsung may push a minor build before the official launch.

Samsung rolled out the first One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at the beginning of this month. The second beta arrived soon after, packing several bug fixes and changes. Now, with around two weeks left before Samsung commences One UI 7's public rollout, the company has pushed the third Android 15 beta firmware for its foldable devices.

The ZYCG firmware for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 is currently live in South Korea. Its availability should expand to regions where the One UI 7 beta program is live, like Germany, India, the US, and the UK, in the next few hours or days.

The 1.1GB update bumps the security patch to April 2025 and focuses on squashing lingering bugs. It also adds several new features, as first seen on the Galaxy S25, like the ability to trigger Gemini by pressing the side button and Audio Eraser to Samsung's 2024 foldable. The latter will allow you to remove unwanted noise, like voices, wind, crowds, etc., from a video.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6's One UI 7 beta 3 packs plenty of new features