It's only been a few weeks since Samsung introduced its latest foldables, and we're already hearing new rumors about another book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, which is reportedly launching later this year. Previous leaks have revealed that the upcoming Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to be slimmer and feature a larger display than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. Now, a new leak suggests that Samsung might use a titanium build for this foldable.

The report comes from The Elec, which suggests that Samsung is in the final stages of deciding whether to use stainless steel or titanium for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim’s backplate. If Samsung opts for titanium, it would mark the company's first foldable to incorporate this material. Samsung first introduced titanium construction with the Galaxy S24 Ultra earlier this year.

For those unfamiliar, the backplate is the support structure between the foldable panel and the hinge. It shouldn’t be confused with the back of the device, which has always been made of glass since the first Galaxy Fold. Until now, Samsung has used stainless steel or carbon fiber for the backplate, but this time, the company might switch to titanium.

Using titanium would mean no S Pen support on Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim

The report notes that processing the backplate of a foldable phone is more challenging than a standard slab phone. However, Samsung is considering titanium for the backplate for two main reasons: its added strength and lighter weight compared to stainless steel and aluminum.

However, adding titanium can interfere with the digitizer that is used to recognize the stylus. But since the Z Fold 6 Slim isn't expected to support stylus input, Samsung is seriously considering using a titanium plate this time around. Not to forget, adding titanium to a foldable will also increase the overall durability of the device, which is often a concern among the potential buyers of such devices.

The report also mentions that some components of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim have already entered mass production, and Samsung is expected to make a decision on the backplate soon. Moreover, the foldable could launch as early as the fourth quarter of this year, as reported earlier. However, it’s likely to be available only in China and South Korea, not the US. Even so, these upgrades might eventually find their way to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year, making this change exciting.