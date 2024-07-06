Summary Samsung could release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim in Q4 2024, with the company expected to bundle a larger inner screen than the standard Z Fold 6 model.

Due to the reduced thickness of this model, it will reportedly lack support for the S Pen stylus.

Samsung will reportedly ship 400,000 to 500,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, with availability being limited to select markets, including China.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is almost here, with Samsung expected to launch it during the July 10 Unpacked event. But as keen observers would know, there was also talk of a "Slim" version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launching this year. Rumors first suggested that the thinner Z Fold model would debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but we learned not too long ago that Samsung might push its release to the fourth quarter of the year or possibly even early 2025. South Korean news site The Elec now has additional details on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and some of its hardware attributes.

According to the publication, Samsung didn't have a production schedule in place for this upcoming Slim model until last month, but that has changed now (via SamMobile). Furthermore, Samsung's component suppliers have told The Elec that the foldable will soon go into mass production. The company reportedly plans to produce 400,000 to 500,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, with the launch slated to happen in Q4 of this year.

One of the sources quoted by the site said that while the company usually takes over a year to develop a smartphone, Samsung only began working on the Z Fold 6 Slim in the first quarter of 2024. This illustrates Samsung's desperation to bring a thinner Galaxy Z Fold model to the market as soon as possible.

Unsurprisingly, the thin nature of this foldable means that Samsung has to make some sacrifices, such as removing the S Pen digitizer. Another factor worth considering is that since only 400,000 to 500,000 units will be shipped, the company will only sell this model in a few markets, with China reportedly being one of them.

Larger displays than the Galaxy Z Fold 6?

The Elec goes on to say that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will pack an 8-inch inner screen (unfolded) and a 6.5-inch external/cover display. This would make this Slim model larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is rumored to sport a familiar 6.3-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal screen.

Samsung has previously worked on a foldable with an 8-inch inner screen, The Elec notes, but it was reportedly shelved due to grip-related issues due to the device's overall thickness. However, it looks like the company has remedied these issues since then.

If leaks so far are accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to measure 12.1mm when unfolded, which is already better than the Z Fold 5's 13.4mm. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could cut down its thickness even further, the report says, though we don't have precise details on the foldable's dimensions just yet. It will be interesting to see how this "slim" version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be priced, given that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be quite expensive already.

While we may have to wait a bit for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim's arrival, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 are just days away, and reservations are now open. Samsung also provides some perks for reserving your smartphone early.