It could feature an upgraded 5MP UDC for better sharpness and details.

Rumors point towards a September launch for the Z Fold 6 Slim.

With each passing rumor, the chances of Samsung launching a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim later this year become more apparent. The foldable will likely see a limited launch, and from all the leaks so far, its slimmer form factor should make it stand out from the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. A new report has detailed the camera specs of Samsung's Slim foldable, suggesting it will feature an upgraded Under Display Camera.

Samsung has used the same 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto cameras on its flagship foldable since 2022. The front 10MP selfie camera and 4MP Under Display Camera have also remained unchanged.

A Galaxyclub report claims the Korean giant may stick to the same 12MP ultrawide and 10MP front camera on the Z Fold 6 Slim. However, it could use an upgraded 5MP UDC on the slim foldable — a 1MP bump from the regular model. While not substantial, this should lead to a slight improvement in sharpness and details. Besides the resolution bump, there might be other improvements for enhanced light transmittance.

The specs of the main and telephoto cameras could not be confirmed, so it's unclear whether Samsung will upgrade them.

Samsung's slim Galaxy Z Fold may launch next month

Early leaks from July suggested the phone could be about 0.6mm thinner than the regular Fold 6, which is 12.1mm thick. The report claims the foldable might be about 10mm thick, making it about two millimeters thinner than the regular model. It would also sport a bigger cover screen and internal display, measuring 6.5 inches and 8 inches, respectively.

Some rumors and leaks suggested an early 2025 launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series or in October this year, but that's supposedly not the case. The Korean giant is testing the phone internally, running Android 14, indicating a fall release. Apparently, the company might launch the slim foldable as early as next month, September.

Based on all the leaks so far, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is shaping up to be a decent upgrade over its regular sibling. If anything, it raises the question of why Samsung could not offer the same improvements on the recently launched Z Fold 6.