Summary Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim alongside the Galaxy Tab S10+ in October, featuring a slimmer design and larger displays.

The rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio cover display.

The foldable's availability could be limited to South Korea, with no international release planned.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in early July, with rumors suggesting the company is working on another 'Slim' foldable. Dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, it could feature a slimmer design and larger displays to deliver a better user experience. There have been many contradictory reports about the slim foldable's launch, with some rumors suggesting it might eventually get shelved or not debut this year. A reliable Samsung leaker has now provided a more concrete timeline for its release.

In a Weibo post, Universe Ice claims Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim alongside the Galaxy Tab S10+ and its Ultra sibling in October (via IT Home). The company will apparently hold another press conference then to announce these devices.

More importantly, the leaker claimed in a now-deleted post that Samsung's upcoming book-style foldable could sport a 19.5:9 aspect ratio cover display, the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's outer display has a cramped 22:9 aspect ratio, making typing difficult. His post also corroborates the Z Fold 6 Slim's availability being limited to South Korea.

As per previous reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could house a bigger 8-inch folding display and a 6.5-inch outer screen. There's no word on its dimensions yet, but Samsung will likely want to reduce a few millimeters off the device to ensure it lives up to its 'Slim' moniker. Apparently, it will achieve this by removing the S Pen digitizer.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim appears real

With the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim rumors picking up steam, it's evident that Samsung is working on publicly launching the device. A test firmware for the device also recently appeared on the company's servers.

While its Korea-only launch might be a bummer, it could help the company experiment on a limited public scale before incorporating the changes in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year.

Samsung has typically reserved Q4 for the launch of its FE devices, but this year, it appears the company will have a busier than usual launch schedule. With more than two months still left for October to begin, we should hear more about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim in the coming weeks.