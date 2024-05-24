Summary Samsung is apparently working on a Fold 6 Slim with a larger display but without S Pen support.

Display analyst Ross Young says the Fold 6 Slim should have a slimmer design than the regular Fold 6.

Panel shipments for Fold 6 Slim/Ultra are expected to start in Q4 2024, with the device potentially launching alongside the Galaxy S25 series in 2025.

Leaks and CAD renders have already revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 6's design. In addition, rumors suggest that Samsung is working on an 'Ultra' variant of its flagship foldable, though it might see a limited release or not launch at all. Adding more fuel to the Ultra fire, renowned display analyst Ross Young has shared more information about a "Fold 6 Slim" that could ship with a bigger display than the Fold 6.

In a series of posts on X, Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants and known for his accurate display-related supply chain leaks, says he's hearing about Samsung working on a Fold 6 Slim. Apparently, the device will have a bigger display than the Fold 6 but lack S Pen support.

He initially referred to the foldable as the Fold 6 Slim. However, in a follow-up post, Young claimed Samsung could market the device as the Fold 6 Ultra, though the final name remains undecided. Irrespective of the name, the open-book foldable will "definitely" be slimmer than the Fold 6 due to the lack of a digitizer. And yet, the display analyst believes it might carry the same price as the Fold 6.

Ross says panel shipments for the Fold 6 Slim (or Ultra) will start in Q4 2024, so the device will likely launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series in 2025.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is shrouded in mystery

Much about the Galaxy Z Fold 6's Ultra sibling remains a mystery for now. It might sport a more refined design and better cameras, but there have not been any solid leaks to substantiate such rumors. Given the lack of S Pen support, Samsung might just market the device as a cheaper alternative to the Fold 6 with similar internals.

A lower price tag could help this new Fold 6 variant attract more customers and allow Samsung to arrest its fast-declining market share in the foldable space. This would also support a recent report that claimed Samsung might not launch a cheaper Fold 6 variant this year.

The Fold 6 Slim is at least eight months away from launch, so a lot could (and will) leak about it by then. For now, expect to hear more about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 through leaks as their rumored July 10 launch event fast approaches.