Things are a little too quiet around here: the Android Police podcast doesn't do Mac news and the Android 15 update coming out this week isn't exactly going to start fires. Why not have Samsung toy around with a new aspect ratio for its foldables in Asia next week? Or maybe we should take the bait and see how we feel about an AI chatbot replacing the entire settings menu in One UI? James Peckham fills in for Daniel on yet another interesting episode.
03:13 | Fifteen Winks
- Review: My favorite Android 15 features are far from flashy
- 9 essential Android 15 features you'll want to try immediately
- Android 15: Availability, timeline, and what's new in Google's latest software relase
25:19 | Sam Strung
- Review: I love Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+, but it's a hard tablet to recommend
- Review: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is one step away from greatness
- A better Galaxy Z Fold 6 is launching this month, but not for everyone
- Is Samsung's rumored AI Settings push genius, or a joke?
49:28 | We're Having Potluck for Dessert
- Review: The iPhone 16 is the iPhone you should be tempted by
- Musk's X disregards app store policies with new block function revamp
- We finally have a color Kindle as the entire e-reader lineup gets a refresh
- BBC One - Ludwig
- Balatro – Apps on Google Play
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com