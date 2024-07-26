The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is very similar to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, but the biggest change is in the size. It’s a little slimmer, shorter, and wider; and while that makes for a much better in-hand experience, it also means that Z Fold 5 cases won’t be compatible with the Z Fold 6. Like last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't have a built-in S Pen, but Samsung has made the popular S Pen Case available. Offering protection and a built-in, portable S Pen, this case is much nicer than last year and is likely my pick for the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 case.

Price and availability

The official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen Case costs $100 and includes the S Pen, the case (in your choice of color), and two replacement S Pen nibs. In comparison, an S Pen Pro costs $89, so if you want an S Pen for your Galaxy Z Fold 6, this is the best way to buy one! At the time of writing, the gray S Pen Case is just $50, whereas the Navy and Pink versions are reduced to $75.

What's good about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen Case

The best way to carry the S Pen on the go

Close

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 technically supports multiple S Pens on its internal screen. Although the S Pen is not supported on the front display, the larger internal display supports the S Pen Pro, the S Pen included in this case, and any S Pen included in older versions.

It comes in multiple shades that mostly match the Galaxy Z Fold 6 colors, and like last year, it includes a contrasting color S Pen to provide a striking aesthetic. I have the Navy S Pen Case, and I really like the pink S Pen it comes with. This is a fantastic color option, and while any color is nice, this is my favorite. The Navy hue matches the Navy phone perfectly, while the Gray option is slightly darker than the Silver phone colorway.

The official Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen Case is the only way to ensure you have the S Pen with you consistently without remembering to carry it separately. I’ve used the Galaxy Z Fold 6 without a case and with this S Pen Case, and I much prefer using the case.

The case's matte finish doesn't attract as many fingerprints as you might think. When laid flat on a table, it's more stable than last year, although there's still a tiny amount of wobble if you press on the bottom right corner. The area around the cameras also protects them from lying flat on a table and getting scratched.

The S Pen feels very similar to last year, although it's slightly slimmer. The S Pen from the same case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 fits into the rear slot. Much like last year, you slide the release button down, and out pops the S Pen. It's easy and effective. The S Pen has all the features you'd expect, including Air Command.

There are no charging or Bluetooth functions, so you won't be able to use it as a Bluetooth remote shutter for the camera. However, you can always get the S Pen Pro if it's important to you.

What's bad about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen Case

Much better but could still be improved

While I appreciate the refinements in the S Pen Case, I wish Samsung had made a few tweaks. These are similar complaints to last year, although this case is vastly improved over the Z Fold 5 Case, mostly thanks to a much slimmer profile enabled by the slimmer phone.

First, I would love to see Samsung adopt a finish with more grip. I find this S Pen Case to be slightly more slippery than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 itself, although I wouldn't recommend using the phone without a case. This case would be incredible with a fake leather or carbon fiber finish that provides infinitely more grip than a matte finish.

It's also fairly frustrating that you have to stick the case to the front of the phone. I completely understand that it's necessary to ensure the front display remains protected, but it's not ideal, as it makes it hard to remove the case for any reason. If you do remove the case, the thin edge on the left side of the front display isn't as secure, so you'll want to ensure you have any screen protectors attached before you apply the front. Or you can not use the front like my brother; that's up to you.

Should you buy it?

The entire case is slimmer than last year's, but a by-product is that the S Pen sticks out more. That said, it's a much better case that's infinitely more refined than last year. Of course, it would be much easier if the Galaxy Z Fold 6 came with a built-in S Pen, but sadly Samsung still hasn't gone in that direction.

For now, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen Case is the best way to carry an S Pen with you. Unlike previous cases, it doesn't add considerable bulk to the phone, and it feels great in the hand. It's the cheapest and best way to get an S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (and some protection, too), which I'd recommend as it completes the overall experience.