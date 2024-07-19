It's been a wild five years for foldable phones. What seemed like a massive — if audacious — misfire for Samsung in 2019 has spun into an entire product category, with nearly every major Android OEM trying to woo their customers into a new form factor. Even in the US, where competition was slow to pick up, you now have plenty of options. From flip phones like the new Moto Razr+ to the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it isn't a one-horse race anymore.

Throughout all of this, Samsung has held its course. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the most refined version of its original design we've seen yet, but in some ways, it's just that: another year of refinements, not revolution. While its rivals continue to experiment with all sorts of different designs and software concepts, Samsung has, for better or worse, continued to iterate on all of the ideas first seen on its original foldable. And while that means the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a safe pick if you're looking to upgrade, it also means Samsung's foldables have lost the lead in a race they initially had a head start in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 7.5 / 10 With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung has crafted its finest foldable yet, a piece of hardware that feels leagues above its predecessors. Yet, with little else new, this really feels like the same core experience the company has offered since the original Galaxy Fold, even as the competition continues to step up its game. Pros Thinner, lighter chassis that finally feels like it can fit in your pocket

Refined design looks much better than previous generations

One UI still feels most at home on foldables Cons Front display still feels needlessly cramped

Galaxy AI has already hit "sunglasses on dogs" levels of gimmicks

$100 more expensive, but with little to show for it $1900 at Samsung $1900 at Amazon $1900 at Best Buy

Availability and network

Available everywhere, but for $100 more

As usual, Samsung's latest foldable is available practically anywhere smartphones are sold, including Amazon, Best Buy, and all three national carriers in the US, with a starting price of $1,900. If you're willing to buy through Samsung's website, you can pick from your carrier of choice and score one of the company's two exclusive colors: White and Crafted Black. For everyone else, you'll have to pick between Pink, Navy, and, as seen in this review, Silver Shadow. Buy it unlocked, and you can use it on practically any US network, including most MVNOs.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Display type AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 7.6” (main); 6.3” (cover) Display resolution 2160x1856 (main), 2376x968 (cover) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,400 mAh Charge speed Up to 25W (wired), 15W wireless charging supported Charge options Wired, wireless, Wireless PowerShare Ports USB-C SIM support Up to two nano SIM, multi eSIM Operating System Android 14; One UI 6.1.1 Front camera 10 MP f/2.2 (cover); 4 MP f/1.8 (under main display) Rear camera 50 MP f/1.8 primary; 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 10 MP f/2.4 3x telephoto Cellular connectivity 5G; LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1 mm (folded); 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm (unfolded) Weight 239g IP Rating IP48 Colors Silver Shadow; Pink; Navy; Crafted Black (Samsung.com Exclusive); White (Samsung.com Exclusive) Stylus S Pen support Price $1,900 Expand

Design and display

An all-new shape, but is it enough?

While Samsung has left its clamshell series practically unchanged this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has received another round of small design changes, all to make the phone feel a little more comfortable in everyday use. This is, by far, the company's best foldable hardware yet — so much s, that it makes every previous Galaxy Z Fold feel like beta hardware. Yes, even last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Dropping the width to 12.1mm when folded — not including the camera bump, of course — brings it on par with other North American foldables. The problem is that those foldables were released in 2023, meaning both the Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open are due for updates that presumably will shave away even more of that bulk. At 239 grams, it's just light enough to be used in one hand without causing fatigue (take that, Pixel Fold), but that's only good enough to tie with the Open for a "lightest NA foldable" award.

Still, there are some excellent quality-of-life improvements here. The swap to an all-matte finish around the phone's frame makes everything feel more premium, as do the sharper corners and new speaker grills. Even the camera design, with its vinyl-like bezels covering the lenses, helps to make this feel like a more serious camera than in previous years, even if not much has actually changed under the glass.

Unfortunately, that camera bump causes a massive amount of wobble whenever you place the phone on a table, especially if it's closed, which might make the new wider exterior display frustrating to use. Meanwhile, those sharp corners — as good-looking as they may be — have a bad habit of digging into the palm of your hand, especially if you're left-handed. No beauty without pain, I suppose.

As with this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra, I also have some minor issues with Samsung's fit and finish. Both my SIM tray and ultra-wideband window stick out just a bit from the bottom, which isn't an issue on my Galaxy Z Fold 5 from last year. This phone is just too expensive to have these sorts of problems — it shows a lack of polish on Samsung's part that you don't see from its closest rivals in the smartphone space.

Let's talk display — because that's easily the biggest change year over year. The panel itself is quite good, perfectly bright enough to handle a bright summer sun. The extra millimeter in width makes for a phone that does feel more comfortable in the hands, but I don't think Samsung has gone far enough here. The phone is still narrower than, for example, Sony's older 21:9 Xperia lineup, which faced criticism for feeling uncomfortable in everyday use from reviews like myself. This screen is much more usable than past Z Fold generations, but it pales in comparison to the external display on, say, the OnePlus Open.

As a result of the outer design tweak, the main interior screen is also nearly three millimeters wide. In some ways, I found this to be a downgrade. Typing on this screen was noticeably less comfortable than on last year's phone; I never managed to find the right size for Gboard to feel right when typing, leaving me replying to messages on the (still cramped) outer screen. It also means that streaming movies or shows to this display is technically smaller in landscape. However, you're unlikely to notice this unless you're coming from an older Z Fold device. (Then again, statistically, Samsung says you are.)

It's frustrating to see Samsung face real competition over the last twelve months, only for the company to not take any of the ideas that could've worked in their favor. Where's the matte finish on the interior screen, as seen on the Open? Where's the camera bar design to prevent the device from rocking back and forth, as seen on the Pixel Fold? Hell, where's the S24 Ultra's Gorilla Armor protection — designed by Corning in partnership with Samsung — for the outer screen, which would deliver an anti-glare finish to this device?

The amount of improvements seemingly saved for future generations has left me conflicted. At its core, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a solid enough piece of hardware, but I can't escape the feeling that anyone upgrading this year will feel cheated by whatever Samsung has coming down the pike in 2025. And frankly, that's a terrible future for anyone spending two grand on a smartphone to face.

Other hardware and what's in the box

$1,900 for what, exactly?

Although it's easy for this change to go unnoticed, I'm happy to see Samsung's latest foldable upgraded to IP48 dust and water resistance, up from IPX8 last year. While that's not perfectly dust-proof, it should help keep unwanted particles out of the hinge and other potential weak points on this hardware.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6's haptics feel as good as ever, though the speakers — while perfectly adequate — sound a little quiet to me. I wish this phone was about 20 percent louder, to bring it more in line with the tiny tablet it basically is.

In the box, you'll get the phone and, well, not much else. As with the Galaxy S24 Ultra earlier this year, I think that, for the price you're paying here, you should get something else in the box — a charger, a free case, something. Tech giants like Samsung managed to utilize environmental concerns to remove chargers and other accessories from the box, but considering their collective obsession with AI, that excuse holds absolutely no water in 2024. I don't think anyone should take getting this $2,000 phone without a single add-on lying down.

Software and performance

What are we doing here?

For as much time as Samsung spent talking about Galaxy AI on stage during this summer's Unpacked, I have very little to say about its latest additions to its still-fledgling platform. Circle to Search — as much a Google feature as it is a Samsung one — remains one of the only elements I use regularly, and with this upgrade, I'm not sure that's bound to change.

Let's start with the good. Samsung has improved a few of its already-existing tools and continues to excel in translation services. If you're often dabbling in multiple languages, relying on automatic translations for PDF or using the split-screen conversation mode in Interpreter should come in handy — though I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that, during my own Interpreter demo ahead of Unpacked, I had to ask a Samsung rep what they were trying to communicate with me after a garbled response.