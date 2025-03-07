I’ll always be a fan of folding phones. I know they are impractical for many users, and their inherently more fragile nature than traditional smartphones can make them a liability. However, if you’re an enthusiast like me, it’s impossible not to be dazzled by the technology. Having a large screen experience on the go is more valuable than you think, especially for increased productivity at work.

I didn’t agree with all of Samsung's decisions on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but I understood them. The company wanted to offer a solid update that didn’t offend fans of the phones. While I wouldn’t pay full price for a Fold 6 at this point in the year, it’s worth considering at a deep discount. Here are 5 reasons I’d pick up a Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now.

5 The form factor still impresses

It’s more manageable than larger folding phones

I wasn’t upset when Samsung didn’t enlarge the outer screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. I know typing on the external display can get cramped, but I found the 6.3-inch display just big enough to respond to messages and look at content. While I wouldn’t prefer it, I could spend an entire day on the outer screen and do everything I needed — something I couldn’t say about the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s compact outer display makes it more manageable when unfolded. Although its internal display still measures 7.6 inches, I have better luck holding it one-handed than other devices measuring over 8 inches. This makes me feel more secure using the phone. I can also use the compatible S pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 without having the phone on a table or desk. Many customers want a bigger experience from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but I’m happy with the current sizes.

4 Flagship performance after six months

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still a top performer

Although it does not score the benchmarks of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is no slouch. I haven’t noticed any performance slowdowns, and my Galaxy Z Fold 6 still easily handles graphically intensive games. Most of us use a fraction of the power available from our smartphones daily, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a long way to go before it starts to feel sluggish.

The Z Fold 6’s 12GB of RAM also helps keep the user experience smooth, precisely what you’d want from a high-priced folding phone. Unlike traditional slab phones, where activities like video editing might seem impractical, the larger display makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ideal for scrubbing through timelines on the go. Samsung fitted the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a powerful enough chipset and more than enough RAM to ensure you get the most out of the phone’s larger internal display.

3 A software experience to match the hardware

Still many more years of support

Link Image

Whether you love or hate Samsung’s hardware design, it’s difficult to argue the company’s software successes. Over the last few years, One UI has been the most reliable software on the Android platform, with constant updates and solid performance. Samsung added plenty of customization features and routines, and more are expected when One UI 7 comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in April.

Samsung also added seven years of software support to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, including major One UI upgrades. This is an impressive number. If you buy now, you’ll get the bulk of the updates, adding value to your phone. If I spend over $1,000 on a smartphone, I want to know I can use it for several years without worrying about security updates running out. Samsung and Google did a fantastic job making more years of software support a selling point, and we benefit as consumers.

2 I can do more on my Galaxy Z Fold 6

Plenty of use cases for the internal display

It took me a while, but I finally started using my Galaxy Z Fold 6 for more than content consumption. I’ve had this problem with folding phones for years and never fully took advantage of the extra screen real estate. Android manufacturers still have a long way to go to make the software experience more intuitive for folding devices, but thankfully, there are ways to justify the higher price.

I use my Galaxy Z Fold 6 as a work phone. I love having enough space for my work calendar and email to be pulled up simultaneously. It’s fantastic to see my work planning program filled with the tasks I must do for the day, alongside Slack for workplace communication. If you’re a business owner, a folding phone makes even more sense, allowing you to juggle multiple items. Sure, it’s incredible to watch a movie or YouTube video on a larger display, but when it’s time to get the job done, foldables do it best.

1 All the versatility the Galaxy Z Fold 6 without the hefty price tag

Best time of year for a discount

Even if you know how to use and enjoy the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the initial MSRP is a limiting factor. Not everyone wants to shell out $1,900 for a smartphone, especially one with the durability downsides of the Fold 6. However, when the discounts start, I’m more comfortable recommending people pick up folding phones. Even though it’s only a few months old, Samsung has a short-term promotion that brings the Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to $1,200, which comes in under the Galaxy S25 Ultra's MSRP.

Granted, Samsung's promotional pricing isn't an insignificant amount of money, but $1,200 is the best discount on a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 I’ve seen.

Perfect solution for those who need it

Remember that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will most likely feature several hardware changes and include a more powerful chipset. But with that will come the full price tag when the phone is launched, meaning you’ll likely have to spend over $2,000 to pick one up. If you’re comfortable shelling out that kind of money, it might be worth it for you to wait. If you love to save a few dollars, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an excellent performer with plenty of software support left in an attractive package — even if Galaxy AI isn’t quite what it should be.