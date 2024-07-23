Quick answer: No, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 does not support Qi2 wireless charging. Instead, the phone continues to use the older Qi wireless charging standard.

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which brings the usual array of upgrades, such as an updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a larger battery, and a wider front display. The phone also brings the full gamut of Galaxy AI enhancements to the foldable lineup.

Samsung's latest keeps up with the best Android smartphones and as you'd expect, the Galaxy Fold 6 supports wireless charging. But some might wonder if the phone supports the latest Qi2 standard.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have Qi2 charging support?

No, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 does not support the Qi2 standard. Instead, it relies on the older Qi-based wireless charging standard. This means that the Z Fold 6 is not compatible with some of the newer enhancements that come with Qi2, including compatibility with MagSafe-style magnetic accessories, nor can it use magnets to ensure that the charger is effectively aligned with the phone.

How fast can the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 charge?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't move the needle when it comes to charging tech. Charging speeds when wired remain locked to 25W, and wireless charging tops off at 15W. Samsung claims the phone can be charged up to 50% in just about 30 minutes using a wired charger.

What is Qi2 charging?

Qi2 is the latest advancement in wireless charging, that builds upon the Qi wireless charging technology built into most Android flagships. Like Apple’s MagSafe technology, the Qi2 standard introduces a Magnetic Power Profile feature, ensuring precise alignment between the charging puck and the back of the phone. Qi2 supports faster 15W charging speeds and promises even quicker charging capabilities in the future.

Additionally, the magnet integration on the phone's exterior allows for the use of magnetic accessories, such as wallets and stands, thanks to its cross-compatibility with Apple's MagSafe technology.

Which phones support Qi2 charging?

Despite the standard's formalization, no Android phones with Qi2 support have been launched yet. The first is expected to be the HMD Skyline, which along with a focus on repairability also supports the latest wireless charging standard. Meanwhile, most modern iPhones, starting from the iPhone 13 series, are Qi2-compatible.