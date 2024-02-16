Summary The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 may not have the same powerful cameras as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as a new report suggests it will stick to the same cameras as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

This makes sense given the size constraints of the foldable form factor, which limits Samsung's ability to include larger sensors.

While not much else is known about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, similar to the Galaxy S24 lineup.

Now that Samsung has officially released the Galaxy S24 series worldwide, the brand's focus has shifted to its upcoming foldables. While the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 won't happen until at least July, the rumor mill is buzzing already, with a source recently claiming that Samsung would borrow the Galaxy S24 Ultra's powerful cameras for the upcoming book-style foldable. A new report contradicts this rumor, suggesting that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will stick to the same cameras as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

According to sources cited by the Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will use a 50MP primary sensor, similar to the one used on the vanilla Galaxy S24. The site claims that the rest of the camera arrangement will remain unchanged from last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5, which could mean the presence of a 10MP telephoto lens (possibly with 3x zoom) and a 12MP ultrawide unit. There won't be any improvements in the selfie cameras either, and the cover screen could use the same 10MP sensor, while the inner screen will retain the 4MP under-display camera, per GalaxyClub.

It's not massively surprising if Samsung does end up going with an unchanged camera setup, given the obvious size constraints of the form factor. While the company can comfortably cram in a 200MP sensor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, doing so on a foldable would require some sacrifices in the design department that could result in a significantly thicker and bulkier phone.

There's evidently not much else known about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the moment, though one aspect can be predicted beforehand — the chipset powering the foldable. We expect the return of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy that we've seen in the Galaxy S24 lineup. However, it's unclear if Samsung will limit the Qualcomm chip to some countries as it did with the base models of the Galaxy S24.

Meanwhile, the clamshell foldable of the year from Samsung could feature an upgraded battery, according to a recent rumor, so there could be a few surprises thrown at us when the two foldables are revealed roughly five months from now. Of course, we should also come across a ton of new info about the phones ahead of their official arrival.