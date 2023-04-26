With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its smaller siblings behind it, the Korean giant is now likely focusing on the release of its 2023 foldable lineup: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. Leaks surrounding these foldables have been in full swing in the last few weeks, detailing many key changes. Based on all the rumors, it seems Samsung is not planning any major design changes for the Fold 5, though it should use a new waterdrop hinge. If you were hoping for a significant form factor change, you might have to wait until Fold 6.

In a series of tweets, leaker Ice universe revealed the alleged final dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The foldable should be slightly more compact than the Fold 4 and notably slimmer thanks to the waterdrop hinge. However, Ice notes that Fold 5 will largely look the same as its predecessor and have the smallest appearance change across all generations of Samsung Folds.

In response, @Tech_Reve, who previously accurately leaked some Galaxy S23-related information before its launch, claims that Samsung will make a significant form factor change with the Fold 6 in 2024. So, if you are not happy with the Galaxy Z Fold's current form factor, you might consider waiting for next year's Fold 6 instead of upgrading to the Fold 5.

Since this leaker is relatively new and has an unproven track record, it is best to take this rumor with a pinch of salt. Plus, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is over a year away from its launch, and a lot can change by then.

In contrast to the Fold 5, Samsung reportedly plans to make some big changes to the Flip 5. Leaked renders show the phone's outer display will get a huge bump in size to around 3.4 inches, which should make it a lot more useful.