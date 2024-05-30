Summary A new leak gives us another glimpse at the Galaxy Z Fold 6's redesigned rear camera lenses and square edges.

Meanwhile, a separate leak has detailed the extent of the changes between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6's cover display.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Paris, France, on the 10th of July.

It's that time of the year when leaks related to Samsung's duo of foldables are higher than usual, and we don't expect that to change until the big day arrives on July 10, 2024. We've recently come across reports detailing the Galaxy Z Fold 6's potential redesign of the rear camera lenses. A fresh leak corroborates this particular revelation, while another leak has detailed the marginally larger cover display of the upcoming book-style foldable.

An image shared by X/Twitter user @TheGalox_ claims to show the top half of the Galaxy Z Fold 6's rear panel, complete with the camera lens redesign that we previously encountered (via SamMobile). It's not a massive redesign of the Galaxy Z Fold 5's camera lenses, but one that will be immediately noticeable, particularly if you compare them side-by-side.

In addition to revealing the updated rear camera borders with rings, this leak also shows off square edges while the area also appears to be a touch wider overall. This could be enough evidence that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will offer marginally larger displays, aligning with a recent leak showing off the foldable's larger cover screen. In the meantime, another leak from reliable source Ice Universe now offers a better look at the extent of the differences between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Fold 6.

More evidence points to a wider cover display on the Galaxy Z Fold 6

This supposed side-by-side comparison image of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 shared by Ice Universe details a minor upgrade in the latter's cover screen width. Meanwhile, the square frame is also quite evident here, with the source also providing some details on the exact difference in width. This could be among the few changes coming to the upcoming book-style foldable, per current rumors.

While the tech world's attention is largely focused on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we've also learned a fair bit about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and its potential upgrades. For starters, recent reports suggest that Samsung may not conduct the Exynos experiment with the foldable and instead go with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Meanwhile, the foldable could also feature an upgraded primary rear camera, potentially offering significant improvements over the Z Flip 5's rear camera system.