Summary Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 should debut with a boxy design similar to Galaxy S24 Ultra.

A leaked image offers a first look at the real-life Fold 6 design, confirming a boxy makeover inspired by the 2024 flagship Galaxy series.

Potential downsides of boxy design include difficulty using one-handed, less ergonomic hold, and pocket accessibility challenges.

If rumors are correct, Samsung's flagship foldable for 2024 — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — should debut in just over a month at an Unpacked event on July 10th. A lot is already known about the foldable, with its CAD renders leaking over three months ago. They revealed that the Fold 6 will adopt a Galaxy S24 Ultra-esque design with boxy edges. Today, courtesy of a leaked image, we get our first real-life glimpse at the foldable's squarish new design.

Related 5 things I desperately want to see come to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Major improvements are needed if Samsung wants to catch up and compete against the competition

Samsung leaker @UniverseIce posted a picture on X showing a close-up of the Fold 6's top portion. At first glance, you might think it's the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but you can see the hinge peeking from the left edge, confirming this is the first real-life Z Fold 6 image to leak online. The picture matches the foldable's previously leaked renders, with the Fold 6 getting a boxy makeover inspired by Samsung's 2024 flagship Galaxy.

The photo also confirms that Samsung will indeed equip the Fold 6 with a wider cover screen, though it's difficult to ascertain just how big it will be. A previous leak indicates the upcoming foldable will sport a 2.8mm wider cover screen than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

While not as wide as the OnePlus Open or the Google Pixel Fold, the improvement would still help make the Fold 6's cover display a lot more usable. The narrow display has been one of our primary complaints with previous Galaxy Z Fold phones, so any upgrade here is welcome.

The boxy design could have some downsides

Close

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's boxy design makes it difficult to use with one hand, and it's not ergonomic to hold either, with the edges digging into your palm. Since the Fold 6 will adopt the same design language, it could have the same issues. The thicker design might even exacerbate the problem. Phones with squarish edges also don't easily slip in or out of pockets, making quick access difficult when in a hurry.

If you are a fan of Samsung's foldable lineup, you might have to learn to live with these trade-offs on the Fold 6 in exchange for the wider outer screen.