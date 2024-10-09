Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1400 $1900 Save $500 The Galaxy Z Fold 6 feels like the final evolution of Samsung's current foldable design. Taking inspiration from the S24 Ultra, this boxy design looks great, maximizes screen size, and makes this the best version of Samsung's pocketable tablet. $1400 at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 hasn't been out for long, releasing towards the end of July this year. While it isn't our favorite foldable of 2024, it's still a solid smartphone. Samsung has perfected its take on large-format foldable phones and while it isn't to everyone's taste, there are a lot of people who like the narrow-when-closed design of the Z Fold 6, myself included. One of the biggest criticisms we had about it at launch was the fact it was $100 more expensive than the Fold 5, but for Prime Day that complaint has been addressed.

This $500 discount brings the 256GB Z Fold 6 down from $1,900 to $1,400. To put that into perspective, that's only $100 more than the S24 Ultra usually retails for, making this a fantastic deal for a foldable. If you need more storage, the 512GB Fold 6 is also discounted, although not as heavily. This 19% discount takes the phone down to $1,630 instead of $2,020, a saving of $390.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the ideal foldable for Samsung fans

While many prefer the hardware on offer from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold or OnePlus Open , the Z Fold 6 has one thing those do not — One UI. Samsung's software skin has come a long way, and One UI 6.1.1 is my favorite flavor of Android. There are quality-of-life features here that I miss whenever I use anything else, and those features often make even more sense on a foldable.

Fold the phone halfway, and the bottom half of the phone becomes a trackpad, something that can be invaluable if you need to use a website that isn't mobile friendly. Throw Good Lock into the mix, and the things One UI allows you to tinker with are almost limitless.

Close

One of the modules I can't live without, despite the dodgy name, is One Hand Operation +. This module allows you to customize Android's gesture navigation. On my phone, I have it set so that I can perform all the navigation functions from the side of the phone without the need to stretch my thumb to the bottom of the screen. If I swipe out from the side like normal, it goes back. Swiping out diagonally upwards opens recent apps, and diagonally down goes to the home screen. Swiping out and holding in any of those directions does even more, and it's something that quickly becomes muscle memory.

Features like this are small on their own, but quickly add up to something significant when taken as a whole. Software aside, the Fold 6 is still impressive. The displays are both beautiful and scorchingly bright, and S Pen compatibility gives it an edge other foldables can't match. Granted, the S Pen doesn't come in the box and needs to be stowed in a case, but it makes the Fold 6 a productivity powerhouse, and $1,400 is a great price, given how recently it was launched.

Prime Day is in full swing with plenty of deals to be had, so make sure to check our Prime Day hub, where we've put all the best deals together in one place so you won't miss out on an offer that's right for you.