Summary Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 might launch in Navy, Light Pink, and Crafted Black, among other colors, while the Z Flip 6 should offer a more vibrant color selection.

Both the Fold 6 and Flip 6 are expected to maintain the same storage options as their predecessors, with no changes to the base storage capacity.

Limited edition color options and potential promotional offers doubling storage tiers for pre-order customers may accompany the launch of the foldable devices.

With the Galaxy S24 series on the market for a few months now, Samsung is focusing on its next major launch: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Rumors indicate the company's 2024 foldables might launch in July this year, packing some major internal upgrades and design changes. As the rumored release timeline inches closer, a new leak has detailed the color and storage options of Samsung's upcoming foldables.

The Korean giant has always offered its flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold series, in several subdued colors. Samsung seemingly plans to continue with the trend, with names of the five color options for the Z Fold 6 leaking online: Navy, Silver Shadow, Light Pink, Crafted Black, and White. The last two shades are the low-volume options and will supposedly only be available through Samsung's online retail stores. The pink color appears to be a new addition this year, though it will likely have a light tone, keeping in line with the foldable's other color choices.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will apparently launch with a more vibrant color palette. Leaker Ross Young claims Samsung's upcoming flip foldable will be available in Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Light Blue, with Crafted Black, Peach, and White being the new low-volume addition to the lineup this year.

The Mint and Silver shades are not new; instead, Samsung will seemingly rename the existing Green and Silver colors of the Flip 5 for its upcoming flip phone for marketing purposes. They might have a darker (or lighter) hue, but don't expect other changes. It appears the Korean giant will not offer its flip foldable in a lavender/purple shade, as it did with the Flip 5 last year.

Samsung could offer a couple more color options for the Fold 6 and Flip 6 through limited channels in selected markets or by launching special edition variants of the phones.

Storage options for Samsung's 2024 foldable could remain the same

As for storage tiers, Samsung does not plan to change that for its 2024 foldable. The base storage will remain at 256GB across both devices, with the Flip 6 purportedly topping out at 512GB. The Fold 6 will get a third 1TB storage option, though it will likely be available in limited markets.

Like the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung could run a promotional offer following the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6's launch, doubling the storage tier for pre-order customers.