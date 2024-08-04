Samsung's foldables have a safe and durable design. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 5's battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has impressive battery health. It has a 4,400mAh battery and the Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset. Samsung's latest foldable is a powerhouse of a phone. However, using it at maximum capacity might drain the battery faster than you'd like. To ensure you get the most from your Galaxy Z Fold 6's battery health, we demonstrate the best practices for extending it.

View your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery usage

You can find a detailed breakdown of how much battery life you should expect and which apps consume the most power on your phone. The higher the power consumption of an app, the likelier it is responsible for depleting your Galaxy Z Fold 6's battery. You can also turn on Battery protection services to extend your battery life.

Go to Settings > Battery. Scroll down to the Battery graph. Tap the graph to view more information. Close

Take advantage of Samsung's Battery protection

Open Settings > Battery. Tap Battery protection. Toggle on Battery protection. Select Basic, Adaptive, or Maximum. Close

Enable Power saving mode on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

It has become the de facto solution to keeping a Galaxy Z Fold 6 alive for extended timeframes. Turning on Power saving mode limits background app syncing, location services, and network usage.

You can also customize the power-saving options to change how it behaves. This includes limiting CPU speed to 70%, turning off Always On Display (AOD), reducing the brightness by 10%, and restricting apps and home screen usage. It's a great tool to stretch out your phone's battery for the next few hours. Check the steps below to learn how to turn on Power saving mode.

Open Settings > Battery. Tap Power saving. Tap the Power saving options you want to activate. Close Toggle on Power saving mode at the top.

You can also toggle on Power saving mode using the Quick Access menu.

Lower the refresh rate from 120Hz to 60Hz

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 can use up to 120Hz refresh rate, which makes app navigation smooth. However, you do not always need a high refresh rate, especially if you aren't gaming and using apps with lengthy animations. You can turn this down to 60Hz. Here's how:

Open Settings > Display. Tap Motion smoothness. Select Standard and choose Apply. Close

Change your Always On Display settings

Using AOD depletes battery life. The phone has to keep pixels lit up while constantly replacing information. It uses less power than navigating your Galaxy Z Fold 6 but still contributes to battery loss. You can turn this setting off or restrict its usage. Check the steps below to learn how.

Open Settings > Lock screen and AOD. Tap the Always On Display to toggle it off. Close Tap When to show to view more options. Select Tap to show, Auto, Always, As scheduled, and For new notifications. Close

Switch to Dark mode on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Using Dark mode helps save battery life on OLED and AMOLED displays. When you're using true Dark mode inside an app, the pixels turn off. This draws less power to the display, which helps keep the battery sustained on your Galaxy Z Fold 6. If you want to switch between Dark mode and Light mode, use the scheduled Dark mode feature. Here's how to use it:

Open Settings > Display. Select Dark mode. Tap Dark mode settings. Toggle on Turn on as scheduled. Close

You can also activate Dark mode from your Quick Access settings.

Lower your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 screen brightness

You can manually lower the screen brightness of your foldable. You can set it so that the phone doesn't use adaptive brightness but uses the brightness setting you selected. Lowering the brightness lessens the battery drain. To do this, go to:

Open Settings > Display. Toggle off Adaptive brightness. Swipe left on the slider to lower the brightness. Close

Remove unnecessary apps and notifications

Samsung has a deep sleep function for apps you rarely use or choose not to use. You can select these apps manually from the Background usage limits page in the Battery setting. Placing these apps into deep sleep prevents them from sending notifications and updating/syncing in the background. The less app activity you have, the more battery power your foldable conserves.

Open Settings > Battery. Tap Background usage limits. Toggle on Put unused apps to sleep. Tap Deep sleeping apps. Close Tap the Plus sign in the upper-right corner. Select the apps you wish to place in a deep sleep and tap Add. Close

Be careful of which apps you put in a deep sleep. Apps that don't receive updates may not work correctly. To wake up a deep sleeping app, return to the Deep Sleeping apps screen, tap an app, and then select Enable.

Turn off unused services on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Turning off unused services prevents these services from working in the background. Services like Bluetooth (this is rare), Wi-Fi, and Location require resources to perform tasks, taking up data and processing power, which drains the battery.

Swipe down to open Quick Access settings and turn off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Location services. You can also toggle off Nearby device scanning in Settings > Connections > More connections.

In some situations where you use an unstable network connection but don't want your phone to use mobile data, turn off Mobile data by tapping Data usage or toggle it off from the Quick Access menu. Alternatively, turn on Airplane mode if needed.

Close

Limit your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 main display usage

Using a larger display also leads to greater perceived control over smartphones. However, the downside of using larger displays is that they use more power to light up and refresh the pixels. This is where having a high battery capacity and an efficient processor chip matter. The Galaxy Z Fold 6's main display uses more power than the cover display. Switching to the cover display might be best if you only use the main display for simple tasks.

Use smarter charging with your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

It's easy to drain the battery life on your Galaxy Z Fold 6. The phone has innovative new AI features, and some pair well with the S Pen, which you can only use on the main display. Finding a balance between maintaining your battery and enjoying the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features can be difficult. If you cannot compromise with some settings, use the best charging practices to extend your battery life. Along with your Battery protection settings, use Bixby routines to set up battery reminders for your phone. Or use a USB dongle accessory like Chargie to prevent it from exceeding a set percentage.