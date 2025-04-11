You don't often see savings of nearly 40% on a company's latest folding smartphone, but that's the case with this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal. You can purchase a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 on Amazon for $1,200, a $700 discount from MSRP, but there's a catch — you must buy it in pink. If you're a fan of the color, your wallet will thank you, as $700 is a significant amount.

Massive discounts on new hardware are hard to find, so any chance to catch a deal is worth taking. If you put a case on your phone, you won't even notice the color if pink isn't your favorite choice. Other colors are also on sale, but the discount is cut in half.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Samsung's most refined folding phone. It might not have many of the hardware innovations we've seen from overseas devices, but I still enjoy using it. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is snappy with excellent performance, and the Z Fold 6's 12GB of RAM keeps things running smoothly.

Samsung's main advantage is its software. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is slated for seven years of software support, including One UI upgrades. If you're spending big money on a folding phone, you'll want to get years of use from it, and Samsung's extended software support ensures that. One UI 7 is due for release soon on the Z Fold 6, so you can enjoy the fresh visuals and new features included.

I've gotten good battery life from my Z Fold 6, often finishing the day with 40% charge left. Many would enjoy a larger (and wider) external screen, but I like the fact that the Z Fold 6 is more compact than other folding phones. When I have time to sit down and unfold it, I enjoy its vast internal screen, but the outer display is just fine for a quick message or Instagram scroll. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still impressive, and picking up one for less than the price of a new Galaxy S25 Ultra is worth considering.