Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Z Flip 6 will launch soon with sleek design upgrades, including chiseled edges and a titanium frame similar to S24 Ultra.

Leaks reveal the Z Fold 6 cover screen will feature sharper rounded corners, thinner bezels at top & bottom, and be 2.8mm wider than its predecessor.

While the cover screen may not be the main selling point, minor design upgrades like this can impact the everyday usage experience positively.

It's no secret that Samsung’s foldable lineup is due for its annual update, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are just months away from launch. The steady influx of rumors have spilled several details about the potential improvements Samsung has planned for this generation, including chiseled edges and a titanium frame for the Z Fold 6, just like the S24 Ultra. A fresh leak suggests the phone’s cover screen bezel design could also resemble the S24 series.

Although we have seen leaked renders of the Z Fold 6 already, it featured cover screen bezels quite like the Fold 5 available right now. However, SamMobile obtained a CAD render of the device from American case maker Thinborne, suggesting cover screen bezels would be a lot more uniform this year. The information is tacitly corroborated by reputable tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter), who posted a video showing off the cover screen tempered glass protectors from an unnamed accessory manufacturer.

Changes in every corner

While it might not be apparent at first glance, the Z Fold 6’s new cover screen display will have sharper rounded corners all around, and the outer edge of the bezel on the left won’t have sharp corners like the current generation. In a side-by-side comparative shot, we also notice the upper and lower outlines of the protector will be thinner on the Fold 6. A helpful measurement in the picture also reveals the Fold 6 cover screen will be 2.8mm wider than its predecessor.

These may seem like insignificant details for a device where the cover screen isn’t even the USP, but I would make a difference in everyday usage when you start to notice the intricacies. That said, we suggest you take all leaks with a pinch of salt, even though those coming from accessory manufacturers are usually reliable. Samsung should clear the air in July, just ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.