Summary Galaxy Z Fold 6 could feature incremental improvements, including a larger inner folding display and a titanium frame.

Disappointingly, no major camera upgrades are expected as the foldable might pack the same setup as the Fold 5 with some minor processing improvements.

Despite $100 price hike, Samsung's next foldable seems to offer typical yearly upgrades, rather than a significant overhaul.

Samsung's foldable lineup is due for its yearly upgrade. As their potential launch date nears, leaks surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 keep popping up online. Recently, reports revealed the alleged pricing of the two foldables, suggesting a $100 price increase over their predecessors. Thanks to multiple leaked renders, we already know all the design improvements the two phones will pack. A new leak has now detailed the Galaxy Z Fold 6's specs, revealing almost everything about Samsung's next book-style foldable.

From the specs shared by SmartPrix, it appears the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will pack the usual yearly hardware improvements, with no other major upgrades. The shared spec sheet claims the foldable will feature a 7.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x inner folding panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1856 and a 4:3.4 aspect ratio.

Apparently, the cover display will measure 6.2 inches with a 22:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2,376 x 968 pixels. While the Fold 6's alleged display sizes remain the same as its predecessor's, the resolutions have changed, likely due to the wider cover screen.

Samsung is unlikely to bundle an S Pen with the Fold 6, but at least the inner and outer displays will support the accessory.

On the bright side, the foldable could get a weight reduction to 239g, making it 14g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This could be due to the Fold 6 adopting a titanium frame, as seen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Internally, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with an Adreno 750 GPU will be the star of the show. Samsung will seemingly launch the phone in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations, all featuring 12GB RAM. Disappointingly, the battery capacity will purportedly remain unchanged at 4,400mAh, so the foldable should deliver about the same battery life as its predecessor.

Samsung's 2024 flagship foldable might not pack any camera hardware upgrades

Sadly, if you were hoping for the Z Fold 6 to pack improved camera hardware, prepare for disappointment. Based on the leaked specs, the foldable will retain the same camera setup as its predecessor.

So, at the rear, the phone will house a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The front cameras will purportedly retain the same specs: a 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera on the cover screen and a 4MP f/1.8 under-display shooter.

There could be some processing improvements, leading to better dynamic range, more natural colors, and less noise. But overall, the Z Fold 6 is unlikely to deliver significantly better camera performance than the Fold 5. The only notable upgrade appears to be the ability to record slow-motion videos at 120fps in 4K resolution and at 240fps in Full HD resolution.

Given that Samsung plans to hike the Fold 6 price by $100 this year, you'd have expected the phone to pack some notable hardware upgrades. But that seemingly does not appear to be the case, with the foldable only packing the typical yearly upgrades, like a faster chip and better build quality.