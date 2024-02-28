Summary Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a boxy frame similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a departure from previous designs.

The Fold 6 will have a larger cover display with a wider aspect ratio, measuring 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm.

Rumors of a 200MP primary camera on the Fold 6 have been dismissed; it is likely to have the same camera setup as the Z Fold 5.

With the Galaxy S24 launch behind it, the next major launch from Samsung is its 2024 foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Flip 6. While Samsung was once a pioneer in the foldable space, that's no longer the case, with the OnePlus Open and the Google Pixel Fold delivering a better experience than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Rumors suggest Samsung's next book-style foldable could pack some major design changes to catch up with the competition. Now, the first Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders have leaked online, revealing its Galaxy S24 Ultra-inspired design.

Shared by OnLeaks and SmartPrix, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders suggest Samsung's upcoming foldable will have a boxy frame like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. That's a big departure from the rounded edges on the Z Fold 5. The renders also indicate the Fold 6 will pack a bigger cover display with a wider aspect ratio.

Apparently, the Fold 6 will measure 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm, making it 1.4mm shorter and 2.6mm wider than the Z Fold 5 (154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm).

The leaked images show the Fold 6 will house a triple-camera system at the rear, like its predecessor. A recent report suggested Samsung might use the Galaxy S24 Ultra's primary 200MP camera on the Fold 6, though this rumor was quickly shot down. It appears Samsung could again use the same 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto shooter as the Z Fold 5 on its flagship foldable this year.

Contrary to rumors, the foldable also does not appear to house a dedicated slot for the S Pen. The images show the volume rocker and the power button with the fingerprint scanner will be located on the right.

The Galaxy Z Fold will purportedly house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 16GB RAM, and a maximum of 1TB storage.

This post is developing...