Summary The Galaxy Z Fold 6 might use the same 200MP camera sensor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, indicating a potential camera upgrade.

This leak contradicts a June 2023 rumor, which indicated the Fold 6 might not get a new camera sensor.

Early rumors also suggest that Samsung is considering a new form factor for the Fold 6 to stay competitive with other foldable phones in the market.

If you want the best camera phone from Samsung, you must opt for its Ultra flagship. This is despite the company's foldable phone costing a few hundred dollars more than its flagship phone. A new rumor indicates this might not happen with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year. Instead of using the same 50MP shooter as its predecessor, it might use the same 200MP camera sensor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Leaker @Tech_Reve, in a post on X, claims Samsung is considering using the same cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While his post is light on other details, this presumably means the Fold 6 could ship with a 200MP primary camera.

For comparison, the Korean company currently uses a 50MP primary shooter on the Z Fold 5. Besides the resolution jump, the S24 Ultra's 200MP camera is bigger — 1/1.56" vs. 1/1.13" — allowing for more light intake and better natural bokeh.

Given the internal space constraints, Samsung's 2024 foldable is unlikely to ship with the new 50MP 5x telephoto sensor that its flagship phone packs. The leaker also talks about Samsung considering reducing the battery capacity on its 2024 foldable. However, this is likely incorrect, as all rumors so far suggest the Fold 6 could get a bigger battery.

The same leaker had claimed in July 2023 that the Fold 6 could use the same 50MP shooter as the Fold 5. Given the contradictory rumor and the lack of other sources to verify this information, it is best to take it with a pinch of salt. With the Fold 6 (and Flip 6) only four months away from launch, it's unlikely that Samsung has not already decided what camera sensors it wants to use on the foldable.

Early Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors suggest the phone could feature a new form factor. Samsung's foldable design has fallen behind the competition, so this is desperately needed. The OnePlus Open and the Google Pixel Fold have a wider, more usable cover screen and an inner folding screen with a more comfortable aspect ratio.