The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a slight hardware upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, bolstering the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip instead of the Gen 2, designed to handle gaming and multitasking on a grander scale. However, the Galaxy AI integration is what sets these devices apart. Like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, you can access new features with an improved AI experience. Below, we review the best features that make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 shine above every other option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has improved Circle to Search

Circle to Search comes with new upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (and Z Flip 6). Circle to Search can now read QR codes, translate text from the whole screen, and solve math equations on the spot. Circle to Search was an exciting feature added to the Samsung Galaxy S24. It would search for information on the screen using your finger or the S Pen without leaving your app. It provided a mode of convenience when the feature launched at the end of January 2024 on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

A more improved Circle to Search is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. To use it on your main fold-out screen, long press the home button and then circle the area of an image you wish to search.

Use Sketch to image to turn your doodles into a work of art

The Sketch to image feature is more relevant to Galaxy Z Fold 6 models supporting the S Pen. In Gallery and Note, you can turn any doodle or rough sketch and integrate it directly into your photos, even if you have no artistic talent. Imagine adding a whimsical umbrella to your dog's photo in a few strokes. The Galaxy AI re-draws the added doodle to blend with your photo. The Sketch to image features let you have fun without ruining your captured moment. This feature is relatively new and far from perfect, so it may take a few tries before the AI gets it right.

Enhance your selfies with Portrait Studio

Jazz up a selfie with AI. Portrait Studio implements Galaxy AI by enhancing your photos with artistic styles. You can choose from four styles: 3D Cartoon, Comic Book, Sketch, and Watercolor. It also removes backgrounds and adjusts the lighting. It's a fun feature and looks fantastic on the Galaxy Z Fold 6's main display. Don't be afraid to experiment. That's what it's for.

Interpreter is a welcome addition with Flex Mode

We love Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The handiness of the Interpreter mode in a foreign country is unspoken. You can get real-time translations by tapping the Mic icon on your Galaxy Z Fold 6. It's a great tool when traveling abroad and fits perfectly in Flex Mode, taking full advantage of its dual screen. The feature officially supports 16 languages across 23 dialects, but the language support varies by region.

Get more productive with Samsung Notes

Samsung Notes has a Note Assist AI feature that records and transcribes notes in any language you choose. The AI-powered feature can also open a PDF and translate or summarize its content using PDF overlay translation. With Note Assist, you won't lose time. The large screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 makes it easy to take advantage of these tools while having other apps in split-screen view.

Say hello to Google's favorite AI

Google Gemini replaces Google Assistant on the Galaxy foldables. Google's AI can also be used on the cover screen or main display. You can do a lot with Gemini. Gemini's overlay function in multi-window split screens brings a lot of flexibility. Gemini can receive live translations, answer questions, and summarize text. You can also use it as a creativity tool to generate songs, poems, and other content. If you don't want to converse with Gemini directly, you can get its assistance through Google apps like Maps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's Snapdragon Gen 3 greatly empowers multitasking and gaming

Your foldable's processor chip is essential to everything your phone does. Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chip yields fantastic CPU, GPU, and NPU performance, extremely efficient power consumption, and great thermal management. This device is all about the power user. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 centers around multitasking and is no slouch for gaming. The battery capacity remains the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Still, the improved Gen 3 chipset is why the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should have better battery performance than its predecessor.

It's time to get with the AI program

Everything about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 seems promising. It incorporates Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon Gen 3, has a brighter and thinner display, and yields a durable form factor. If you like the Galaxy AI features on the S24, you'll feel right at home. If you want the best experience, explore Samsung's One UI top features to make the most of your foldable.