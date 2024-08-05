Samsung showcased two promising foldables during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in Paris: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, transferring an eSIM isn't straightforward on a Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared to inserting a physical card. This guide walks you through the steps for transferring and activating your eSIM on your Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Why use an eSIM card over a physical SIM card?

Using an eSIM provides advantages over a physical SIM card. First, it is more accessible to switch between carriers while traveling or manage multiple plans with different carriers. Second, you don't have to worry about losing your physical SIM card, and the activation is quicker with an eSIM (no hardware to insert). If your carrier supports eSIM transfers, it's faster and more convenient to do it yourself after you've accessed your phone's SIM manager.

Not all carriers support eSIM cards. Popular US carriers that support eSIMs are AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, and Google Fi. Refer to this complete list of supported eSIM carriers.

How to activate and transfer your eSIM card on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Before you start the activation and transfer eSIM process, ensure you have a stable connection and that your carrier allows eSIM transfers and activations.

Three ways to add an eSIM card

There are three ways to add an eSIM card to your new phone: simple setup, scanning with a QR code, or manually entering the information. After adding the eSIM card, your chosen carrier will have everything ready to complete the process. If you encounter problems or the activation code doesn't work, contact your service provider for additional assistance.

Open Settings. Tap Connections. Select SIM manager. Close Tap Add eSIM.

If you're adding an eSIM card by QR code:

Open Settings. Tap Connections. Select SIM manager. Close Tap Add eSIM > Scan QR code. Scan the QR code provided by your network carrier.

If you're adding manually:

Open Settings. Tap Connections. Select SIM manager. Close Tap Add eSIM > Scan QR code. Select Enter activation code. Enter the activation code provided by your network carrier.

Transferring an eSIM from another device

Before proceeding to the steps below, ensure both devices are working and connected to the internet. Place both devices nearby, as this process requires switching between devices. We labeled each step for clarity. If you only intend to use one carrier plan, delete the eSIM from your previous device.

If you're transferring your eSIM from an iPhone, contact your carrier provider for help moving it onto your Galaxy Z Fold 6.

On your Galaxy Z Fold 6:

Open Settings. Tap Connections. Select SIM manager. Close Tap Add eSIM. Select Transfer SIM from another device.

On your old device:

Tap Transfer (you will see a SIM transfer prompt). Enter the six-digit verification code you see on your Galaxy Z Fold 6.

On your Galaxy Z Fold 6:

Select a phone number from the list (your old device) and tap Transfer.

On your old device:

Return to your old device and tap Transfer. Select Done.

How to remove an eSIM card from your old phone

You should remove your eSIM card from another device if you can only activate one plan at a time or wish to conserve your data plan on a single device. To remove your eSIM, follow the steps below.

Removing an eSIM from another Samsung Galaxy phone

Open Settings. Tap Connections. Select SIM manager. Choose the eSIM you wish to remove. Tap Remove.

Removing an eSIM from a Google Pixel phone

Open Settings. Tap Network and Internet. Select SIMs. Choose your eSIM. Tap Delete SIM.

Removing an eSIM from a OnePlus phone

Open Settings. Tap SIM card & mobile data. Select Manage eSIM Card. Choose your eSIM. Tap Delete.

Setting up your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 the right way

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a formidable premium phone in Samsung's foldable lineup. After setting up your Galaxy Z Fold 6, you may notice unnecessary apps that take up storage space. US carriers can install bloatware without your consent. You might find apps like My Verizon, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and AT&T Thanks on your foldable. None of those apps improve the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Instead, they can hinder your experiences. Feel free to delete them.