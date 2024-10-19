Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1370 $2020 Save $650 Samsung's latest foldable is its most refined, with a sleek design and wider cover display, which makes it more comfortable to use and hold. The foldable is also packed with the brand's Galaxy AI features and is now $530 less in this recent deal. $1370 at Samsung

We've seen some pretty serious Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals in the past, but nothing comes close to this one. For a limited time, you can score $650 off the Z Fold 6 directly from Samsung. The retailer is now offering the deal on a number of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 models, with the only exceptions being the White and Silver Shadow colors. Every other color is up for grabs here with a sweet discount that really drops it down to its lowest price yet.

Best of all, you won't need to trade in any older phones or devices in order to get this deal. Just select the model you want, and the discounted color, and get a sweet price that knocks $650 off when you're opting for the 512GB version. While you can scoop up the 256GB model for a discount as well, it's going to come in at the same discount price of $1,369.99. So we recommend just going with the higher version as you're getting more bang for your buck.

What's great about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6?

The Z Fold 6 is one of the best Android foldable phones that you can buy right now. Not only does it feature a design that's been refined to near perfection, but you also get some of the best hardware here as well, with fantastic screens and a powerful Qualcomm processor. Furthermore, the software is also quite good, with Samsung's One UI built on top of the latest version of Android, optimized for multitasking on the large foldable display.

When it comes to the specifics, the device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that's paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Of course, there are other storage options like 256GB and 1TB, but you're going to be getting the best price by going with the mid-level 512GB model. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs a 7.6-inch main screen, plus a smaller and taller 6.3-inch cover display.

You also get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. There's also an additional 10MP camera on the cover display, along with a 4MP camera on the inside screen. In addition, you also get a 4,400mAh battery that should be good for all-day use, along with wired and wireless charging with speeds up to 25W.

Some might say that Samsung's foldables are a bit boring, but it's the brand that's been producing them the longest, which means you're getting a solid and reliable product. Of course, the price is still quite high, but at $650 off, that's a price you really can't ignore, especially if you've been eyeing a foldable phone. Just be sure to grab this one quick because this deal won't last long.

Just make sure you check out from the Samsung website, and choose the right color options to get the full discount. You can see a sample of what pricing should look like in the image above. If all goes to plan, you should be able to save $650 off the original retail price. Again, you don't need to trade in a device and you will see the promotional price. Of course, if you want to opt for other colors, you can, just the discount won't be as steep.