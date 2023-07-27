Quick Answer: Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is highly water-resistant. With an IPX8 rating, it’s been tested to survive submersion in a depth of 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

For as long as we've had foldable smartphones, Samsung has dominated the niche. It was one of the first companies to test the waters with the design. Today, even with companies like Google and Motorola coming up with their Foldables, Samsung still sits atop the ladder. With the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, alongside the Z Flip 5, the company further stretches its lead against the competition.

While Z Fold 5 isn't necessarily a huge leap from its predecessor, the Z Fold 4, it embodies subtle improvements in build and performance, cementing its spot among the finest Android phones. Still, given how fragile most Foldables tend to be, we're keen to see how the phone fares on the durability side. And for that reason, we'll explore its waterproof and dustproof capabilities.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 waterproof?

Similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an Ingress Protection rating of 'X8' (IPX8), with the last digit being the score of its water resistance. By the IEC standard, it's impervious to water intrusion at a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. It's undoubtedly one of the most watertight smartphones currently available. Despite this, you're not advised to, at any time, think of turning your phone into a pool party accessory or using it to snag underwater pics at the beach.

Water resistance isn't permanent; it may diminish over time due to normal wear and tear. Certain chemicals and substances, especially within pools and beaches, tend to hasten this wear down, putting your device at tremendous risk. So, while your Galaxy Z Fold 5 is waterproof enough to not break from accidental spills and submersions in liquid, you'll certainly be better off — and happier — not taking it for a swim.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 dustproof?

Source: Samsung

Another characteristic associated with IP ratings is dust resistance. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an IPX8 rating; while the last IP digit represents its score for water resistance, the first stands for its dust resistance (in this case, designated with an 'X'). Since the Z Fold 5 doesn't have a rating, it's safe to say that it hasn't been tested. But that doesn't mean that the phone is vulnerable.

In fact, similar to what we saw in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 durability test, the Z Fold 5 is pretty impenetrable to dust. So, you don't have to worry too much about those pesky minute particles getting into your phone and causing damage. That said, we're not saying taking your phone for a sand bath is okay. Trust us, doing that would wreak havoc on your charging port and fragile folding screen, even before the phone's internal components notice a thing!

How durable is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 overall?

Source: Samsung

Typically, when you look at a device's waterproof and dustproof capabilities, you look at its durability. The longevity of a smartphone is determined by two key factors: your usage and the device's inherent strength. Usually, though, the factor that accounts the most for how long a phone lasts is its innate resilience — assuming you do not plan on absolutely vandalizing your phone.

The same analogy applies to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Despite the phone featuring a fragile and delicate folding screen, it's still one of the most durable smartphones out there. It's waterproof enough not to die from mere tea spills or rain showers, and its hinge is super sturdy, to the extent that it won't snap when folded to its non-collapsible side with immense force. In addition, this phone's cover display, back panel, and frames are adequately tough to withstand life's knocks.

Nevertheless, this doesn't mean you can treat the phone like a suit of armor and leave it bare and exposed. You're still advised to give it extra protection, perhaps by reinforcing it with a protective case and shielding its displays with excellent Galaxy Z Fold 5 screen protectors.

Keeping your Galaxy Z Fold 5 safe

Source: Samsung

Samsung is known for making some of the most remarkable smartphones, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is no different. The Foldable is one of the company's top offerings, and when you're opting for such a device, it's only natural to expect the best of everything. However, realistically, you won't be getting that. Yes, the Z Fold 5 is an excellent Android Foldable. It offers decent performance and is resilient enough to avoid minor mishaps or accidents. Yet, the phone is still much more vulnerable to damage than its non-foldable counterparts.

As with every collapsible smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is more like to get damaged than regular phones. While it may be just as sturdy in terms of pure material construction, it consists of components that are more prone to damage. For example, its hinge could get cranky and rusty if dust particles managed to find their way into the mechanism. Also, its screen could easily get dented from a hard press with the fingernail. So, the device is far from faultless.

Nevertheless, overlooking its many pros and focusing on a few cons, there's fantastic news: the chances of running into Z Fold 5's durability issues can be effectively reduced to zero with excellent screen protectors. And by throwing on a fabulous case to cover up its sides, back, and hinge, you'll practically be finalizing the creation of your Fold's impeccable suit of armor.