After years of rumors, the Google Pixel Fold was finally released in summer 2023, and now, its most important competitor is out, too: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The two foldables are going head-to-head in the US market, offering much of the same book-folding form factor with two very different approaches to the idea. The Pixel Fold is a first-generation device while the Z Fold 5 only offers choice improvements over its predecessor. So the question is: Now that we finally have some options in the US when it comes to book-style foldables, which one should you get?

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold are both starting at $1,800. Both Samsung and Google offer deals, with trade-ins and preorder rebates shaving off anywhere between $50 to $1,000, depending on which deal you take advantage of. Google’s deals have become less exciting outside carriers, though, given that the phone has been out since earlier this month. The Pixel Fold is only available in configurations of 256 and 512GB, while the Z Fold 5 adds a Samsung.com-exclusive 1TB option.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Google Pixel Fold SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 Display 7.6" 2176 x 1812 120Hz OLED primary, 6.2" 2316 x 904 120Hz OLED cover display 7.6" 2208x1840 120Hz OLED primary display, 5.8" 2092x1080 120Hz OLED cover display RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,400mAh 4821mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2, OTG USB-C Operating System Android 13 (One UI 5.1.1) Android 13 Front camera 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera (80˚ FoV, 2.0μm pixels), 10MP f/2.2 cover display camera (85˚ FoV, 1.22μm pixels) 8MP f/2.0 (84° FOV, 1.12 μm pixels) inner selfie camera, 9.5MP f/2.2 (84° FOV, 1.22 μm pixels) outer selfie camera Rear cameras 50 MP f/1.8 wide-angle (85˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels), 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (36˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels) 48MP f/1.7 (0.8 μm pixel size) main sensor, 10.8MP f/2.2 (1.25 0.8 μm pixels) 5x optical camera, 10.8MP f/3.05 (1.25 μm pixels) 121.1° FOV ultrawide Connectivity 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G (inc mmWave), Bluetooth 5.2, WI-Fi 6E, NFC, ultra-wideband Dimensions 67.1 x 155 x 13 mm folded, 130 x 155, 6.1 mm unfolded 139.7 x 79.5 x 0.5 mm folded, 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm unfolded Colors Ice Blue, Phantom Black, Cream + Samsung.com exclusive Gray, Blue Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white) Weight 253g (8.92Oz) 283g Charging 25W Super Fast Charging wired, 15W wireless (Qi) 20W wirelsss, 30W wired IP Rating IPX8 IPX8

The Google Pixel Fold is only available in the US, the UK, Japan, and Germany. That stands in stark contrast to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which will be available in more than 130 countries. When it comes to the US, you can get the Pixel Fold at the Google Store, AT&T, and Verizon. The Z Fold 5 is available for preorder as of July 26, and is launching on August 11 at Samsung’s online and physical stores as well as all major carriers and retailers. Samsung also offers walk-in and mail-in repairs and customer service through Samsung Care, with van service available in some locations. The Google Pixel Fold will have official parts available for DIY repair, but you can also get service at walk-in locations and via mail-in.

Design and build quality

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a continuation of the design that Samsung has been using for the past two generations. There is a narrow screen at the front with a portrait-oriented big screen serving as the main inner screen. On the back, you get the familiar horizontally arranged camera array consisting of three lenses, which is the design we’ve come to expect from Galaxy Fold phones — and it definitely is a loose design hint to the rest of the flagship Galaxy lineup. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is applied to the frosted back glass and front display.

The Google Pixel Fold takes cues from the regular Pixel phone series, with a camera bar that stretches across the top of the back when folded. The bar doesn’t extend to the very edges like it does on Pixel's traditional slab phones to accommodate the folding mechanism better, but it’s still clear that the Pixel Fold is a continuation of the same lineage. It also offers a throwback of sorts with its frosted glass back, a design choice we haven’t seen on Pixel phones since the Pixel 4.

In contrast to the Z Fold 5, the Pixel Fold takes cues from a notebook, with a wider but shorter front screen and an inner screen that folds open to reveal a landscape orientation. It has significantly bigger bezels around the top and bottom than the Z Fold 5, making it look decidedly less premium. At the same time, you may appreciate the bezels to have some more surface area to hold onto when using the phone unfolded. This design choice also has the advantage that Google managed to fit a front-facing camera in the bezel, while Samsung has to make do with an under-display camera, which is technologically impressive but delivers much poorer results.

The Pixel Fold is slightly thinner than the Z Fold 5 when unfolded, putting its 5.8mm against the Z Fold’s 6.1mm, though the Z Fold 5 makes good on that with a slightly lighter build, weighing only 253g rather than 283g. This may seem like a small difference, but when you hold the phone for extended periods of time, it can make a huge difference in comfort.

When it comes to durability, we expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to fare better than the Pixel Fold. Samsung foldables have proven to be remarkably durable in Jerry Rig Everything’s entertaining bend tests, but the same can’t be said for the Pixel Fold. It failed the popular YouTuber’s treatment, bending the wrong way more easily than you would hope. That said, this is something that shouldn’t be too much of a problem in everyday use, as long as you don’t forcefully try to bend it the wrong way.

Displays and folding methods

Google and Samsung may offer the exact same screen sizes on their inner screens, but the companies went in opposite directions when it comes to folding. The Pixel Fold opens up to reveal a landscape-oriented display by default, measuring 7.6 inches diagonally with a resolution of 2092 x 1080 and offering a peak brightness of 1,450 nits. It has an aspect ratio of 6:5.

The outer screen is not as tall as you would expect from a modern smartphone, but it’s wide enough to comfortably fit content like a regular smartphone screen. In fact, its 17.4:9 aspect ratio at 5.8 inches makes it easy to use it in one hand, making it possible to reach the top of the screen with your thumb without having to readjust your grip too much.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a much narrower 6.2-inch outer screen that makes it possible to fold open to a portrait screen on the inside, but also squishes the interface quite a bit more. Many Galaxy Fold owners report that it takes some getting used to when you type on the outer screen thanks to the keys being much closer together.

On the inside, the 2176 x 1812 7.6-inch screen has almost the exact same dimensions as the Pixel Fold, though it’s rotated to a portrait orientation by default and has smaller bezels. At the same time, Samsung’s screens are known to get brighter and are less reflective than the Pixel Fold’s, so the Z Fold 5 is better for outdoor use than the Pixel Fold.

When it comes to the two form factors, it’s hard to say which of the two approaches is better. The Pixel Fold’s outer screen is arguably easier to get used to when you come from a regular smartphone than the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s, but since most Android apps are still optimized for portrait screens, the experience on the Z Fold 5’s inner screen might be preferable at the moment, even if the outer display is harder to use. At the same time, you can always rotate the inner screen whichever way you please. If you find yourself preferring landscape or portrait, just turn your foldable the desired way.

Software

If you’ve used a Google phone or a Samsung phone before, you should feel right at home with their respective foldables. Both the Pixel Fold and the Z Fold 5 offer extensive Pixel and One UI software tweaking, with much of the same features available as you may know and love from the regular phones from the respective companies. On the Pixel, this includes all the smarts like always-on music recognition, Hold for Me, and many more great Pixel features.

Google is attempting to keep things simple with the Pixel Fold, only allowing you to use two apps at a time in split-screen. The company makes it easy to open secondary apps via the taskbar at the bottom or by long-pressing icons on the home screen. It’s likely built in a way that it doesn’t become overwhelming to use. It's a simple interface where it might be easy to reach the limitations.

The Z Fold 5 goes all out in customization, letting you use up to three apps in split-screen and even more when you use floating windows, something that the Pixel Fold doesn’t support. You can even save your preferred layouts as a shortcut, making it possible to launch multiple apps at a time to get right back into your productivity workflow. This comes at the expense of a much steeper learning curve, but once you wrap your head around it, it might be hard to switch to a foldable from a competitor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has one additional trick up its sleeve, with S Pen support on board. If you’re someone who relies on pen input a lot and who likes the flexibility the Z Fold 5 offers for window and multi-app management, this might be enough to sway you in the direction of the Samsung phone.

Both the Pixel Fold and the Z Fold 5 launch with Android 13 on board. The Z Fold 5 is expected to get four major Android version upgrades and five years of security patches. Google’s Pixel Fold falls short here, offering only three major Android upgrades and five years of security patches. That said, the Pixel Fold joins its regular phone siblings in being first in line to receive those three promised version upgrades, while you may have to wait a month or even longer until the Z Fold 5 gets the latest updates.

Cameras

Foldables have never been known to provide a stellar camera experience, and given that the Z Fold 5 hasn’t seen any changes compared to its predecessor, we can point you right to our review for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for this. The Google Pixel Fold changes that equation just a little, though. Google’s camera processing really shines on the Pixel Fold, which still offers some competitive camera hardware with its 48MP primary, 10.8MP 5x zoom, and its 10.8MP wide angle. The lenses are almost identical to the Pixel 7, with just some small deviations, and it’s impressive that Google managed to fit those into a device this thin.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has decidedly fewer premium cameras, with the primary camera potentially easily failing in bad lighting and possibly offering some lens flare, unless Samsung managed to fix that compared to the Z Fold 4. In our review, we made clear that the $450 Pixel 6a spanked the $2,000 foldable, and this is also the case when you pit the Z Fold 5 against the Pixel Fold. As for the hardware, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP 3x zoom telephoto.

Battery life and charging

On the battery front, the Pixel Fold offers better specifications with a roughly 4,800mAh big battery that can fast-charge at up to 21W with Google’s 30W charger. This means a full charge takes about an hour and half. The Z Fold 5 offers a 4,400mAh battery that should charge slightly faster, though you will still likely have more than one hour to wait until it’s full at up to 25W.

While the Pixel Fold’s battery is physically much bigger than the Z Fold 5’s, it doesn’t look like that makes too much of a difference. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Z Fold 5 is more efficient than the Tensor G2 in the Pixel Fold, which evens out some of the discrepancies. We’ve comfortably reached about five to six hours of screen on time with the Pixel Fold in our review on a given day with about 20 to 30 percent left, and when we reviewed the Z Fold 5’s predecessor, we reached similar numbers.

Which is right for you?

As much as the exterior screen of the Google Pixel Fold is more useable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely still the one to pick if you want a reliable and durable device for the foreseeable future. When you’re just entering the folding market, it just makes more sense to drop almost 2k on a device that has proven to be mostly reliable over the last five generations.

If you can't live without Pixel software (we can't blame you) and you're comfortable not knowing about the long-term durability of the Pixel Fold, it might still be the choice that will make you happier than the Samsung phone — especially with that more usable outer screen. Whenever Google releases the second generation, it will probably be the device to go for if you’re a Pixel enthusiast. But with overheating problems, the comparatively worse inner screen, and questionable durability, we're still reluctant to recommend the Pixel Fold in its current state when compared to the Z Fold 5.