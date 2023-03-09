Samsung is expected to refresh the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series later this year, possibly in August. The two phones will have big shoes to fill, considering the popularity of the predecessors, which are comfortably among the best phones you can buy right now if you're looking for a foldable handset. Although we’re still a few months away from the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its clamshell sibling, some news about the former’s hardware is coming our way, specifically the external screen, also known as the cover display.

There have been unconfirmed reports of Samsung potentially outfitting a larger cover display for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but that now doesn’t appear to be the case. That's according to leaker extraordinaire Ice Universe.

If true, this would mean the company would stick with the 6.2-inch AMOLED panel to serve as the cover display on the next book-like Galaxy foldable. Of course, a lot could change between now and the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s launch, but it does seem plausible given that Samsung is rumored to be making incremental changes to the new foldable.

The most crucial of the upgrades would reportedly appear in the hinges of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with Ice Universe claiming in a previous post that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would feature a waterdrop hinge design, enabling the two halves of the phone to close properly. This would eliminate the rather annoying gap that appears when the foldable is closed, as is evident with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured below).

As we countdown to the arrival of the next generation of foldables from Samsung, other manufacturers have sped ahead with new offerings. Manufacturers like OnePlus and Google are all set to enter the foldable fray, while brands primarily operating in South East Asia, such as Tecno and Oppo, also have foldables in their portfolios.

Meanwhile, Samsung is consistently evolving in the segment, as illustrated by the company’s 360-degree hinge prototype for foldables. While this new hinge is unlikely to make its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, this technology could be a game changer for the company's foldables in the future.